UAE Weather Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy with Chance of Showers

The National Center of Meteorology expects tomorrow's weather to be partly cloudy at times, with a chance of localized convective clouds accompanied by rain in some eastern, inland, and western areas. It will be humid overnight in some coastal and inland areas, with winds light to moderate in speed, occasionally becoming active, causing dust and sand.
The center stated in its daily statement that the winds will be southeasterly to northeasterly, ranging from 10 to 25 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h. In the Arabian Gulf, the waves will be light to moderate, with the first tide occurring at 19:19 and the second tide at 04:18, with the first islands appearing at 11:43 and the second islands at 21:23. In the Sea of Oman, the waves will be light to moderate, with the first tide occurring at 14:37 and the second tide at 01:14, with the first islands appearing at 07:39 and the second islands at 20:38.
Here is a statement of the expected maximum and minimum temperatures and humidity levels for tomorrow:
|City
|Max Temp (°C)
|Min Temp (°C)
|Max Humidity (%)
|Min Humidity (%)
|Abu Dhabi
|38
|27
|70
|30
|Dubai
|37
|27
|80
|40
|Sharjah
|38
|26
|80
|35
|Ajman
|37
|26
|70
|40
|Umm Al Quwain
|36
|25
|80
|35
|Ras Al Khaimah
|38
|24
|75
|30
|Fujairah
|32
|28
|90
|65
|Al Ain
|39
|28
|50
|20
|Liwa
|40
|24
|60
|20
|Ruwais
|34
|25
|85
|50
|Sila
|34
|27
|90
|40
|Dalma
|34
|26
|90
|35
|Tandab
|35
|27
|80
|40
|Abu Musa
|35
|25
|80
|40
Source: Al-Bayan newspaper
