8.07 PM Monday, 29 April 2024
  • City Fajr Shuruq Duhr Asr Magrib Isha
  • Dubai 04:22 05:41 12:19 15:46 18:52 20:11
29 April 2024
Advanced
Home

UAE Weather Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy with Chance of Showers

Published
By E247

The National Center of Meteorology expects tomorrow's weather to be partly cloudy at times, with a chance of localized convective clouds accompanied by rain in some eastern, inland, and western areas. It will be humid overnight in some coastal and inland areas, with winds light to moderate in speed, occasionally becoming active, causing dust and sand.

The center stated in its daily statement that the winds will be southeasterly to northeasterly, ranging from 10 to 25 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h. In the Arabian Gulf, the waves will be light to moderate, with the first tide occurring at 19:19 and the second tide at 04:18, with the first islands appearing at 11:43 and the second islands at 21:23. In the Sea of Oman, the waves will be light to moderate, with the first tide occurring at 14:37 and the second tide at 01:14, with the first islands appearing at 07:39 and the second islands at 20:38.

Here is a statement of the expected maximum and minimum temperatures and humidity levels for tomorrow:

City Max Temp (°C) Min Temp (°C) Max Humidity (%) Min Humidity (%)
Abu Dhabi 38 27 70 30
Dubai 37 27 80 40
Sharjah 38 26 80 35
Ajman 37 26 70 40
Umm Al Quwain 36 25 80 35
Ras Al Khaimah 38 24 75 30
Fujairah 32 28 90 65
Al Ain 39 28 50 20
Liwa 40 24 60 20
Ruwais 34 25 85 50
Sila 34 27 90 40
Dalma 34 26 90 35
Tandab 35 27 80 40
Abu Musa 35 25 80 40

 

Source: Al-Bayan newspaper

 

 

Copyright @ 2023. Dubai Media. All rights reserved.
The page was last updated on: 29 April 2024 18:41