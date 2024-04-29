UAE Weather Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy with Chance of Showers

The National Center of Meteorology expects tomorrow's weather to be partly cloudy at times, with a chance of localized convective clouds accompanied by rain in some eastern, inland, and western areas. It will be humid overnight in some coastal and inland areas, with winds light to moderate in speed, occasionally becoming active, causing dust and sand.

The center stated in its daily statement that the winds will be southeasterly to northeasterly, ranging from 10 to 25 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h. In the Arabian Gulf, the waves will be light to moderate, with the first tide occurring at 19:19 and the second tide at 04:18, with the first islands appearing at 11:43 and the second islands at 21:23. In the Sea of Oman, the waves will be light to moderate, with the first tide occurring at 14:37 and the second tide at 01:14, with the first islands appearing at 07:39 and the second islands at 20:38.

Here is a statement of the expected maximum and minimum temperatures and humidity levels for tomorrow:

City Max Temp (°C) Min Temp (°C) Max Humidity (%) Min Humidity (%) Abu Dhabi 38 27 70 30 Dubai 37 27 80 40 Sharjah 38 26 80 35 Ajman 37 26 70 40 Umm Al Quwain 36 25 80 35 Ras Al Khaimah 38 24 75 30 Fujairah 32 28 90 65 Al Ain 39 28 50 20 Liwa 40 24 60 20 Ruwais 34 25 85 50 Sila 34 27 90 40 Dalma 34 26 90 35 Tandab 35 27 80 40 Abu Musa 35 25 80 40

Source: Al-Bayan newspaper