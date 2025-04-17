UAE Weather Update: Dusty Winds, Rough Seas, and Rising Temperatures Expected Through Monday

The UAE's National Metrology Centre has issued a detailed weather forecast for the period from Thursday, 17 April, to Monday, 21 April 2025, warning of dusty conditions, strong winds, and fluctuating sea states across the country.

Thursday, 17 April:

Conditions will be humid by morning over some northern areas, transitioning to fair to partly cloudy skies. Moderate to fresh northwesterly winds, occasionally strong over the sea, will stir blowing dust and sand, with speeds between 15–30 km/h, peaking at 45 km/h. The Arabian Gulf will be rough to very rough at times, while the Oman Sea will remain rough.

Friday, 18 April:

Similar weather will persist, with morning humidity over northern inland areas. Moderate to fresh northwesterly winds, reaching up to 40 km/h, will cause dusty conditions, particularly in the north. Both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea will continue to experience rough seas.

Saturday, 19 April:

Morning humidity may lead to fog or mist formation in northern inland regions. Skies will remain fair to partly cloudy, with moderate to fresh northwesterly winds blowing dust and sand at speeds of 10–25 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h. Sea conditions will be moderate to rough at times in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.

Sunday, 20 April:

Humidity and a chance of fog or mist will mark the morning hours in northern areas, with a noticeable gradual rise in temperatures throughout the day. Winds will shift to light to moderate northwesterly to northeasterly flows, at speeds of 10–25 km/h, reaching up to 30 km/h. The Arabian Gulf will be moderate to slight, while the Oman Sea will be slight.

Monday, 21 April:

Humidity will continue in the morning over northern inland areas, accompanied by fair to partly cloudy skies. Another increase in temperature is forecasted. Winds will be light to moderate northwesterly to northeasterly, ranging from 10–25 km/h and reaching up to 30 km/h. Seas are expected to be slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.