UAE Weather Update: Humid Conditions and Fog Expected Throughout the Week

The UAE National Meteorology Centre has issued a detailed weather forecast for the period from Wednesday, 18 September, to Sunday, 22 September, predicting humid conditions, mist, and fog across various parts of the country.

The forecast warns of mist formation in coastal and internal areas, particularly during the mornings, with convective cloud formation expected over the eastern regions by the afternoon. Winds will be light to moderate, occasionally freshening during the day, with speeds reaching up to 35 km/h. The sea conditions are expected to remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea throughout the week.

Detailed Forecast:

Wednesday, 18 September: Humid with a chance of morning mist, partly cloudy at times with possible convective clouds in the east. Winds light to moderate, reaching 35 km/h.

Humid with a chance of morning mist, partly cloudy at times with possible convective clouds in the east. Winds light to moderate, reaching 35 km/h. Thursday, 19 September: Fog or mist likely in the western areas, fair to partly cloudy with light to moderate winds.

Fog or mist likely in the western areas, fair to partly cloudy with light to moderate winds. Friday, 20 September: Fog or mist over coastal areas in the morning, fair with clouds in the east by afternoon.

Fog or mist over coastal areas in the morning, fair with clouds in the east by afternoon. Saturday, 21 September: Similar conditions to Friday, with convective clouds possibly forming in the afternoon.

Similar conditions to Friday, with convective clouds possibly forming in the afternoon. Sunday, 22 September: Humid, with a chance of morning fog and fair skies for the rest of the day.

Residents are advised to take precautions, especially during early mornings when visibility may be reduced due to fog and mist.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.