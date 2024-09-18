UAE Weather Update: Humid Conditions and Fog Expected Throughout the Week

- City Fajr Shuruq Duhr Asr Magrib Isha
The UAE National Meteorology Centre has issued a detailed weather forecast for the period from Wednesday, 18 September, to Sunday, 22 September, predicting humid conditions, mist, and fog across various parts of the country.
The forecast warns of mist formation in coastal and internal areas, particularly during the mornings, with convective cloud formation expected over the eastern regions by the afternoon. Winds will be light to moderate, occasionally freshening during the day, with speeds reaching up to 35 km/h. The sea conditions are expected to remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea throughout the week.
Detailed Forecast:
Residents are advised to take precautions, especially during early mornings when visibility may be reduced due to fog and mist.
