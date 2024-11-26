UAE Weather Update: Rainfall and Strong Winds Expected from Wednesday to Friday

The UAE National Meteorology Center has issued a detailed weather forecast for the period from Wednesday, November 27, to Friday, November 29, 2024. Residents should be prepared for changing weather conditions influenced by a combination of surface and upper air low-pressure systems.

Weather Overview

A surface low-pressure system from the east will interact with an upper air low-pressure system accompanied by a relatively cold air mass and an upper-level jet stream from the west. This combination is expected to trigger the formation of clouds over various parts of the UAE.

Wednesday Night to Friday Morning :

Cloud cover will increase gradually from late Wednesday night, initially affecting western regions. These clouds will then move toward coastal areas, islands, and some northern and eastern regions, with a chance of rainfall on Thursday.

Friday Noon Onward:

The cloud cover will begin to decrease around midday Friday, accompanied by a noticeable drop in temperatures.

Wind Conditions

Winds will primarily shift from northeasterly to northwesterly , becoming moderate to fresh.

, becoming moderate to fresh. Strong southeasterly winds are expected at times, particularly over the sea, which may cause blowing dust and sand on land, reducing horizontal visibility.

Sea Conditions

The Arabian Gulf is forecasted to experience rough to very rough seas on Thursday and Friday.

on Thursday and Friday. The Oman Sea will range from moderate to rough conditions during this period.

Precautions and Recommendations

Residents are advised to take precautions, particularly during outdoor activities. Drivers should exercise caution due to reduced visibility caused by dust and sand. Fishermen and seafarers are urged to avoid venturing into rough seas until conditions stabilize.

Stay updated on the latest weather forecasts and advisories through the UAE National Meteorology Center’s official channels.

