UAE Weather Whiplash: Heat Surge to Chilly Winds, Dust, and Rain Forecast Feb 22–26

Residents across the UAE should prepare for a dramatic shift in weather conditions next week, as the National Metrology Center (NMC) forecasts a turbulent transition from rising temperatures to chilly winds, dust storms, and even rain between Saturday, February 22, and Wednesday, February 26, 2025.

The fluctuating conditions will be driven by competing weather systems: a low-pressure front sweeping in from the southwest, followed by a cold air mass carried by a high-pressure system from the west.

The weekend kicks off with southeasterly winds and a steady rise in temperatures across the Emirates. Coastal and inland areas will experience warmer-than-average conditions, with calm seas in the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.

A stark turnaround begins Monday as the cold air mass takes hold. Coastal and western regions will see a “noticeable drop” in temperatures, accompanied by active—and at times strong—northwesterly winds. These gusts may stir up dust, reducing visibility on roads and open areas, particularly in desert regions.

Light to moderate rain is also predicted from Monday evening through Tuesday, targeting northern, eastern, and coastal areas. While rainfall is not expected to be severe, it could bring temporary relief from dusty conditions.

Boaters and fishermen are urged to exercise caution. After a calm weekend, sea conditions will deteriorate sharply by Monday, with waves in the Arabian Gulf becoming “very turbulent at times” and the Sea of Oman turning choppy.

Safety Advisory

The NMC advises residents to:

Secure loose outdoor items to prevent wind damage.

Drive cautiously in reduced visibility due to dust.

Avoid maritime activities midweek amid rough seas.

Stay updated via official channels as the situation evolves.

