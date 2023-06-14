UAE Welcomes Visitors with Extended 90-Day Visit Visa

The UAE has re-introduced the three-month visit visa, Khaleej Times can reveal. The three-month or 90 days visa was scrapped at the end of last year and a long-term 60-day visa was introduced for visitors willing to visit the country for a longer duration.

A call centre executive at the Federal Authority For Identity, Citizenship, Customs & Port Security (ICP) said that people who are willing to visit the UAE for 90 days can make use of the opportunity. “They should consult their travel agents who will help them in issuing the 90-days visit visa,” said the called center executive.

According to industry experts, this was reintroduced by the end of May 2023, allowing visitors to stay in the UAE for up to 90 days. However the visa can be extendable within the country at an additional cost based on the service provider.

“There are two types of entry permits — a tourist visa or a leisure visa and a visit visa. A tourist visa is issued for 30 or 60 days. The visit visa is issued for 90 days,” said Subair Thekepurathvalappil, senior manager for inbound and outbound operations at Regal Tours Worldwide, adding that this extended visit visa complements the existing tourist visa options, which includes a 30-day or 60-day stay, offering travellers greater flexibility in planning their itineraries.

The 30-day and the recently introduced 60-day tourist visas have long been popular among visitors seeking shorter stays in the UAE, providing ample time to explore the country's iconic landmarks and indulge in world-class shopping and dining experiences.

