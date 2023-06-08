UAE will not be affected by Biparjoy cyclone: NCM

The National Centre of Meteorology Wednesday classified Biparjoy as a category 1 (CAT 1) cyclone, and reaffirmed that the UAE will not by affected by the tropical condition in the south of the Arabian Sea.

Elaborating on the current situation, the NCM said in a statement today: “A tropical cyclone Cat.1 is centred south of the Arabian Sea at latitude 13.1 north and longitude 66.4. The wind speed around the centre ranges from 120 to 130 km/hr with an existing formation of rainy convective clouds around the depression.”

The tropical cyclone Cat.1 is expected to continue with the same strength in the next 24 hours, said the centre, explaining that its path will be towards the north in the Arabian Sea, where the “wind speed ranges between 130 to 145 km/hr around the centre and the moving speed of the tropical cyclone is 5 km/hr.”

“There is no effect on the country during the next five days,” NCM concluded.

