UAE Witnesses Cool and Unstable Weather Patterns in February, Reports National Meteorology Centre

The UAE experienced typical winter conditions in February, influenced by the extension of the Siberian high-pressure system, bringing cold air masses from the north. While air temperatures generally decreased across the country, some regions saw a slight uptick during the latter half of the month compared to January.

Unstable Weather Due to Low-Pressure SystemsThe country was impacted by low-pressure systems from the west, resulting in unstable weather conditions. Fresh winds stirred up blowing dust and sand, while cloud development over scattered areas brought intermittent rainfall. Southeasterly winds prevailed in the mornings, shifting to northwesterly winds in the afternoons, with the country also experiencing fresh northwesterly Shamal winds.

Temperature Statistics

Mean air temperature: 18–21°C

Mean maximum temperature: 23–28°C

Mean minimum temperature: 12–16°C

Highest recorded temperature: 39.8°C at Al Jazeera B.G in 2009

Lowest recorded temperature: -5.7°C at Jabal Jais in 2017

Wind and Humidity Levels

Mean wind speed: 13 km/h

Highest wind speed: 141 km/h at Jabal Mebreh in 2010

Mean relative humidity: 59%

Maximum relative humidity: 78–88%

Minimum relative humidity: 29–40%

Fog and Rainfall TrendsFebruary saw an increase in relative humidity, heightening the chances of fog and mist, especially over coastal and inland areas. In 2021, February recorded the highest frequency of fog with 18 foggy days and 4 misty days. The highest rainfall recorded in February was 317 mm in Al Huwailat in 1988.

These climatic patterns highlight the diverse and dynamic weather conditions the UAE experiences during its winter months, reflecting both historical extremes and typical seasonal trends.

