UAE Witnesses Highest Rainfall in 75 Years

According to a statement released by the National Center of Meteorology, the United Arab Emirates experienced the highest rainfall in its recent history over the past 24 hours, in many areas, marking the largest since the beginning of climate data recording in 1949.

The National Center of Meteorology confirmed that the record-breaking rainfall amounts that fell on the country during the past 24 hours until 9:00 PM on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, constitute an exceptional event in the climatic history of the UAE since the beginning of climate data recording. It is expected that the coming hours will witness even greater rainfall amounts.

The center mentioned that so far, the highest amount of rainfall has been recorded in the Khatm Al Shaklah area in Al Ain, reaching 254.8 mm in less than 24 hours. Additionally, the National Center of Meteorology stations in the country recorded heavy rainfall amounts in several areas.

It is noteworthy that the Al Shawamekh station recorded 287.6 mm on March 9, 2016.

Such heavy rainfall represents an exceptional event contributing to an increase in the annual average rainfall in the United Arab Emirates, as well as enhancing the groundwater reserves in the country overall.

