Home UAE UAE woman woke up to find money missing from her account - Dubai Police arrested the six-person gang behind it

UAE woman woke up to find money missing from her account - Dubai Police arrested the six-person gang behind it

The gang stole bank card data through a fake website, created digital wallets to receive stolen funds and resold card details to other fraudsters. Bank cards and chequebooks were found at their home when arrested

By Mohammed Fouda Published: 23 October 2026, 22:07 (UAE) 2 min read Share