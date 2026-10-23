UAE woman woke up to find money missing from her account - Dubai Police arrested the six-person gang behind it
The gang stole bank card data through a fake website, created digital wallets to receive stolen funds and resold card details to other fraudsters. Bank cards and chequebooks were found at their home when arrested
By Mohammed Fouda2 min read
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The gang members created digital wallets and bank accounts to receive money stolen from the victims' bank cards. Picture credit: Supplied
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