Ugandan Police Trainer Discovers a New World of Policing Through Dubai Police’s PIL Programme

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Ecwatu Daniel Elly, a senior trainer from the Uganda Police Force, believes that technology, leadership, and community engagement are the foundational pillars of modern law enforcement.

With close to a decade of experience delivering training in information technology, community policing, and general law enforcement to senior officers, Daniel's journey brought him to Dubai to participate in the second edition of the Police Innovation and Leadership (PIL) Diploma, organised by Dubai Police in collaboration with the Rochester Institute of Technology.

His motivation? To explore the future of policing and discover how innovation can transform public safety.

Reflecting on the experience, Daniel said, "The PIL Diploma opened my eyes to a whole new world. I've been teaching technology in policing for years in theory—but here in Dubai, it's different. From AI-powered traffic management to blockchain technology and smart policing solutions, I saw things I never imagined I'd witness being implemented in real-time."

Smart Solutions for a Smarter Police Force

What struck Daniel most was Dubai Police's seamless technology integration into daily operations.

"In Uganda, traffic is still manually regulated by officers standing on the road," he explained. "But in Dubai, AI systems, drones, and smart cameras handle it all—flawlessly. I didn't see a single officer manually directing traffic. It's fully automated. This is exactly the level of innovation police forces worldwide should aim for."

Daniel was also impressed by Dubai Police's Smart Police Stations (SPS), which are self-operated service centres where members of the public can report cases, file complaints, and access services without officer involvement.

"In Uganda, we rely heavily on community policing, but the concept of self-service police stations is new to us," he said. "Seeing how effectively it works here proves that technology can build public trust and significantly improve efficiency."

A Global Platform for Learning and Collaboration

The PIL Diploma has brought together officers from 39 countries, creating a dynamic cross-cultural exchange and shared learning environment.

"What amazed me was hearing even European officers express surprise at Dubai's model," he noted. "This proves that regardless of how advanced a country may be, there's always something new to learn from others."

Daniel believes this international collaboration is one of the programme's greatest strengths:

"We're not just here to observe—we're here to adapt ideas to our own contexts. Every country has its own path, but Dubai has given us a clear vision of what is possible."

Wellness and Mental Resilience

Beyond strategy and innovation, the programme also focuses on physical and mental wellness, something Daniel embraced in his role as a wellness team leader.

"Every morning, we participate in physical training, endurance activities—even ice therapy sessions," he said. "It's not just about staying fit—it's about building resilience, which is essential for officers working under pressure."

Taking Change Back to Uganda

As the programme nears its conclusion, Daniel is already thinking about how to apply what he's learned back home.

"My Master's research focuses on digital evidence management, and the exposure to blockchain, AI, and forensic developments here will directly enhance my thesis," he said. "If Uganda implements even a portion of these innovations, it could revolutionise our investigation and crime-fighting capabilities."

He also hopes to see Uganda adopt more community engagement initiatives, like Dubai Police's Positive Spirit programme, which he described as "a powerful tool for building trust."

"Dubai Police doesn't just respond to incidents—they actively engage with communities, hosting events and fostering strong public relationships. These kinds of initiatives can have a lasting impact on public safety and happiness."

A Message to Dubai Police

Daniel expressed heartfelt thanks to Dubai Police for the exceptional organisation of the programme.

"This diploma has been organised brilliantly—from the training sessions to the logistics," he said. "This experience has changed the way I view policing forever. The future of law enforcement is already here in Dubai, and I'm proud to have been a part of it."

As he prepares to return to Uganda, ASP Ecwatu Daniel Elly represents a new generation of police leaders—leaders driven by innovation, inspired by global collaboration, and committed to building a safer future for communities everywhere.

