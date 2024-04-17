Umm Al Quwain Police Ensure Smooth Traffic Flow While Sheltering 26 Affected Families

The General Command of Umm Al Quwain Police has intensified its efforts amidst the fluctuating weather conditions and heavy rainfall in the emirate, affecting various internal and external roads and water gathering areas. This is being done by providing assistance to the public and ensuring smooth traffic flow. Efforts have also been intensified to deal with all reports and incidents received by the operations room, aiming to control traffic accidents and emergencies.

Brigadier Saeed Obaid bin Aran, Director General of Police Operations in Umm Al Quwain, stated that in coordination with the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, the Civil Defense Administration in Umm Al Quwain, the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, the Water and Electricity Authority, the local media team, the Umm Al Quwain Municipality, and the Red Crescent, 16 affected families were sheltered during the day, and actions were taken to address reports of rain accumulation by closing some roads affected by water accumulation and redirecting vehicles to alternative routes.

Caution Advised

Umm Al Quwain Police has urged all drivers and road users to exercise caution while driving in these conditions, to avoid accidents and injuries that may result from water pooling on roads or from driving at excessive speeds without attention. They emphasized their readiness to confront rainfall, weather fluctuations, and the expected unsettled weather conditions, as well as to provide support and assistance to vehicles affected by weather conditions.

The General Command of Umm Al Quwain Police appealed to the public to cooperate and follow the guidance issued by the relevant authorities in the state, and not to spread rumors or news before verifying their official sources. They also reaffirmed their full readiness to promptly respond to all emergency reports on the number (999) around the clock, to ensure a swift response to emergency situations.

