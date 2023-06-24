Under directives of Mohamed bin Zayed, Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed approves disbursement of housing benefits to Abu Dhabi citizens

Under the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has approved the disbursement of housing benefits worth AED3.1 billion to 1,807 citizens in Abu Dhabi.

This package includes grants for ready-made housing for low-income individuals worth AED1 billion, and the disbursement of various housing loans to citizens worth AED2.1 billion.

The disbursement of the second housing package is set to take place during the approaching celebration of Eid Al Adha.

This reflects the wise leadership's commitment to enhancing living standards and ensuring a decent life for citizens, as well as strengthening social stability to continue the comprehensive development journey in Abu Dhabi.

The second housing package of 2023 brings the total value of housing benefits disbursed to citizens in Abu Dhabi during 2023 to more than AED6 billion, benefiting 3,607 citizens in different regions of the emirate.

Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Abu Dhabi Housing Authority, extended his utmost gratitude and appreciation to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, for his continuous support to the housing sector and his unwavering commitment to meeting the needs of all citizens.

His Highness' efforts contribute to enhancing social welfare and improving living standards.

Hamad Hareb Al Muhairi, Director General of Abu Dhabi Housing Authority, said: "The directives of the wise leadership to disburse the second housing package during the year 2023 reflect their ongoing commitment to providing all means of decent living for citizens and enhancing the living standards and welfare of the entire community in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. Recently, the Falah and Sweihan residential projects were inaugurated, which provide approximately 1,000 new high-quality residences for citizens."

