Under directives of UAE President, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi approves AED6.75 billion housing benefits package for citizens ahead of Eid Al Fitr

Under the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has approved a housing benefits package worth AED6.75 billion, benefiting 4,356 Emirati citizens across the emirate.

The approved housing benefits package includes housing loans amounting to AED5.08 billion benefiting 3,172 citizens, land grants and ready-built houses valued at AED1.585 billion benefiting 1,100 citizens, as well as exemptions from housing loan repayments totalling more than AED94.8 million benefiting 84 senior citizens, limited-income retirees and beneficiaries of deceased citizens.

This package brings the total housing benefits delivered to citizens in Abu Dhabi since the establishment of the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority to over 123,000, amounting to approximately AED168.85 billion.

The disbursement of this first housing package of 2025 comes ahead of Eid Al Fitr and reflects the leadership’s ongoing commitment to comprehensive development, enhancing Emirati families’ wellbeing and ensuring their social stability and happiness in an environment that meets their aspirations, encourages their participation and empowers their contributions to building the nation.

Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Abu Dhabi Housing Authority, said, “We extend our sincere gratitude and appreciation to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and to H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, for their continued generous directives, care and commitment to providing citizens with the highest standards of living.”

He added, “The leadership’s directives to disburse this housing benefits package reflect their commitment to meeting citizens’ aspirations and housing needs, enhancing their quality of life and ensuring stability and wellbeing for Emirati families. Such initiatives further strengthen social cohesion and promote stability throughout Abu Dhabi.”

Hamad Hareb Al Muhairi, Director-General of Abu Dhabi Housing Authority, said, “This new housing benefits package embodies our leadership’s ongoing dedication to ensuring dignified living standards and family stability for Emirati citizens, highlighting that ensuring the Emirati families’ welfare remains among their top priorities. The package aligns with comprehensive development and the Year of Community initiative goals, which promotes social cohesion and underlines the importance of adequate housing in building a stable and prosperous society.”

He further noted that the authority continuously works to enhance and develop its programmes and services, facilitating citizens’ access to suitable housing and contributing to the advancement of the emirate’s housing sector, in line with the leadership’s directives and ambitious vision for a prosperous future.

