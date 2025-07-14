Under directives of UAE President, Mariam bint Mohamed bin Zayed named Chair, Hamdan Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed as Vice Chair of Mohamed bin Zayed Foundation for Humanity

Under the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Her Highness Sheikha Mariam bint Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has been appointed Chair of the Mohamed bin Zayed Foundation for Humanity, and His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has been appointed Vice Chair.

Under the leadership of Her Highness Sheikha Mariam bint Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairperson of the Presidential Court for National Projects, and His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs, the Mohamed bin Zayed Foundation for Humanity will advance the vision and philanthropy of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan through diverse programmes and initiatives.

Her Highness Sheikha Mariam bint Mohamed bin Zayed said, “The Mohamed bin Zayed Foundation for Humanity reflects the philanthropic legacy of our nation and the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. It is an honour to continue guiding this commitment towards serving humanity and investing in the building blocks of human progress to enable people everywhere to thrive.”

The Mohamed bin Zayed Foundation for Humanity aims to advance human potential, support global health priorities, and expand opportunities for the most vulnerable communities worldwide. The foundation now focuses on advancing sustainable efforts in global health and inclusive development by investing in innovative solutions that empower individuals and communities, thereby driving prosperity and progress.

Over the next five years, the Mohamed bin Zayed Foundation for Humanity aims to reach more than 500 million people across over 50 countries, spanning Asia, Africa, and the Middle East.