Under the directives of Hamdan bin Mohammed... working remotely in Dubai government on Monday

Under H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai directives, Monday, 12 February, 2024 will be a remote working day for employees of all Dubai government entities, due to weather conditions.

This applies to all government employees in Dubai, except for roles that need on-site presence at the workplace.

