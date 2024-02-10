8.43 PM Saturday, 10 February 2024
  • City Fajr Shuruq Duhr Asr Magrib Isha
  • Dubai 05:38 06:53 12:36 15:47 18:13 19:28
10 February 2024
Advanced
Home

Under the directives of Hamdan bin Mohammed... working remotely in Dubai government on Monday

Published
By E247

Under H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai directives, Monday, 12 February, 2024 will be a remote working day for employees of all Dubai government entities, due to weather conditions.

This applies to all government employees in  Dubai, except for roles that need on-site presence at the workplace.

Copyright @ 2023. Dubai Media. All rights reserved.
The page was last updated on: 10 February 2024 20:35