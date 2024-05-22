Under the directives of Mohammed bin Rashid ..Dubai Press Club announces the Arab Media Summit

• Arab Media Forum, Arab Youth Media Forum, Arab Media Award, and Arab Social Media Influencers Award to be held under the umbrella of the Arab Media Summit

• Together, these events will have over 110 sessions and workshops and 40 side events

• Events will bring together more than 4,000 participants, 250 speakers and 200 prominent media figures

• Organising committee of 22nd Arab Media Forum reveals event’s agenda

• AMF 2024 features a series of discussions on the political, economic, social, technological and cultural developments driving the media’s transformation in the region

• Second Arab Youth Media Forum is dedicated to empowering the next generation of media professionals and influencers in the region



Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, Her Excellency Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council, and President of the Dubai Press Club, announced the launch of the Arab Media Summit, which will serve as the umbrella for key media events organised by the Dubai Press Club. The initiative creates a unified platform for DPC’s events and activities focused on knowledge exchange and dialogue in the media industry.



The 22nd Arab Media Forum set to be held from 28 – 29 May, and the second Arab Youth Media Forum to be held on 27 May, will be organised under the umbrella of the Arab Media Summit. The 23rd Arab Media Award and the fourth Arab Social Media Influencers Award, to be held during the upcoming Arab Media Forum, will also form part of the Arab Media Summit.



The announcement was made during a press conference held today at the Dubai Press Club attended by Her Excellency Mona Ghanem Al Marri and members of the organising committees of the Arab Media Forum and the Arab Youth Media Forum, as well as the General Secretariat of the Arab Media Award.



Her Excellency said that the Arab Media Summit will serve as a high-profile platform for the exchange of ideas, insights, expertise and experiences that can help the media industry contribute to realising the aspirations of the people of the region. The Summit will bring together media professionals to discuss the sector's transformations and challenges, ensuring that Arab media can fulfill its responsibilities as a key partner in sustainable development.



Expanded agenda

The organising committee of the 22nd Arab Media Forum, headed by Her Excellency Mona Ghanem Al Marri, also revealed the forum’s agenda at the press conference. The premier platform in the Arab world to discuss the future of the region’s evolving media landscape, this year’s forum will feature the participation of prominent politicians, media industry leaders, editors in chief, distinguished writers, thinkers, influencers, and content creators from the UAE, the Arab world and the region. The 2024 forum will feature a series of discussions focused on analysing the key political, economic, social, technological and cultural developments driving the media’s transformation, as well as the sector’s own role in the changes sweeping the region.



"An expanded agenda has been developed for this edition of the forum to discuss significant media issues, and the positive impact and potential challenges that can result from the shifting economic and social landscape both in the region and the world. The media sector plays a crucial role in educating and raising awareness about changes that directly affect people's lives," said Her Excellency. "The Arab Media Forum will feature several closed sessions with experts and specialists to discuss various topics directly impacting the media sector. The goal is to generate ideas and suggestions to enhance the Arab media's capacity to fulfill its mission effectively."



Her Excellency also highlighted that the second Arab Youth Media Forum will be dedicated to empowering the next generation of media professionals and influencers in the region. The event will feature notable speakers such as His Highness Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Representative of His Majesty the King for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs and National Security Adviser, and His Excellency Dr. Sultan AlNeyadi, UAE Minister of State for Youth, in a main session titled ‘Aspirations of the Youth’.



Speaking about the other events that form part of the Arab Media Summit, Her Excellency said that the Arab Media Award, which remains the leading programme that recognises media excellence in the region, will continue to evolve. "We are committed to including more young media talent in the next Board of Directors of the Arab Media Award. This year’s edition marks the end of the current board's term, and the new board will focus on evolving the award to keep pace with both regional and global media advancements."



High profile-speakers

The main sessions at the 22nd Arab Media Forum include the ‘Future of Yemen’, which will see His Excellency Ahmed Awad bin Mubarak, Prime Minister of Yemen, sharing his vision for building a lasting peace in Yemen and the role of the media in promoting dialogue and peaceful coexistence.



His Excellency Jasem Albudaiwi, Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, will speak at another main session called ‘Charting the GCC’s Future’ on how closer integration of media in the GCC will help the region adopt a united approach on vital issues and strengthen bonds between its people.



His Excellency Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Advisor to the UAE President, will engage in a one-on-one conversation with Faisal bin Huraiz of Sky News Arabia. The discussion will cover current regional challenges and their repercussions on the development of the Gulf and Arab region.



His Excellency Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, will speak at a session titled ‘Tech Updates in Media’. Moderated by Dr. Mohammed Qasim, the session will explore how technology can be used to advance media excellence in an environment where innovative applications are changing the industry.



In a dialogue session, His Excellency Abdul Rahman Al-Mutairi, Minister of Information and Culture of Kuwait, will speak about media development in the country in light of the Kuwaiti Ministry of Information’s digital transformation strategy.



Global industry leaders participating in the discussions at the Arab Media Forum include Pavel Durov, Founder of Telegram and VKontakte, two of the world’s most popular social media apps.



Dr. Maitha Buhumaid, Director of the Dubai Press Club, highlighted various aspects of the agenda of the 22nd Arab Media Forum, which will take place from 28-29 May. She also emphasised the significance of the second Arab Youth Media Forum, scheduled for 27 May, which is dedicated to empowering the next generation of media professionals and influencers in the region. Together, these events will have over 110 main, dialogue and closed sessions and workshops as well as 40 side events. Expected to bring together more than 4,000 participants, including 200 from outside the UAE, the events feature over 250 speakers and 200 prominent media figures.



Buhumaid revealed that the Arab Media Forum will see the launch of several new media initiatives aimed at serving youth at both Arab and local levels. These include specialised reports on new media trends and a new programme dedicated to a creative sector in the industry.

She noted that both the Arab Media Forum and the Arab Youth Media Forum have a strong focus on the youth. This aligns with Dubai and the UAE's commitment to prioritising the empowerment and development of youth as part of fostering their contributions to the development of various sectors, including media.



Transformations impacting the region’s media

Other key sessions at this year’s Arab Media Forum include a panel discussion titled ‘Palestine Through the Lens of Arab Media,” focusing on media coverage of the Palestinian cause amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza. The session will explore how Arab media covers the conflict, highlighting the perceived double standards and lack of objectivity in western media coverage. The panel will also discuss how Arab media can effectively advocate for the Palestinian cause at a time when the crisis is causing immense human suffering and devastation in Gaza. The panel features prominent Arab media personalities including Ghassan Charbel, Editor in Chief, Asharq Al-Awsat; Emad El Din Adeeb, Egyptian author; and Mohammed Al Hammadi, Emirati Columnist.



Another panel discussion titled ‘Impact of US Elections on the Region’ will delve into the significant ramifications this year’s US elections will have on the region. Moderated by TV anchor Naoufer Ramoul from Dubai Media, the session will offer the audience an opportunity to hear from eminent Arab journalists and academics, Raghida Dergham, Abdel Latif El Menawy, and Dr. Mohammad Al Rumaihi.



The forum will also highlight the success stories of Arab women in senior positions in global media organisations. Titled ‘Arab Voices ... Global Impact’,” the session will feature Caroline Faraj, Vice President and Arabic Editor-in-Chief at CNN; and Samia Nakhoul, Global Foreign Policy Editor at Thomson Reuters. Eleni Giokos, TV Presenter at CNN, will moderate the discussion.



In another thought-provoking session, Dan Murphy, Anchor, CNBC, will engage in a discussion with Afshin Molavi, Senior Fellow at the Foreign Policy Institute of the Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies, and Mina Al-Oraibi, Editor in Chief of The National, on the prospects for regional peace and stability in a session titled ‘The Middle East: A Vision for Stability’.



Media investments will take centerstage at a session titled “Media Investments Shaping the Future.” Moderated by Hadley Gamble, CNBC Anchor and Senior International Correspondent, the session will feature Rani Raad, CEO of International Media Investments. The session will delve into media investment trends and the financial challenges confronting the industry. The discussion will also explore the influence of global events on regional media investments.



The growth of streaming platforms will be the focus of a session titled ‘Streaming and the Future of Entertainment’. Mohamed Al Mulla, CEO of Dubai Media, Roman Shimansky, MENA Region Director of YANGO, and Nasser Almomen, CEO of SHASHA, will share their perspectives on the transformative shifts that streaming platforms are bringing to the media industry.



Another session will delve into the complex world of disinformation and AI in media featuring the views of journalist and author David Patrikarakos. Titled ‘Disinformation and AI in Media’, the session will discuss the prevalence of fake news and deepfakes on social media platforms, their implications for the media landscape, and the challenges media outlets face in verifying information before publication. The session will also explore how AI is increasingly generating both news and false information in the Arab world.



Renowned media and content creator Bassem Youssef will participate in a session that delves into his media journey. This session will explore key moments and pivotal stages of his life, with a particular focus on his transition from a career in medicine to media.



From innovative trends to critical challenges, other sessions at the forum will provide valuable insights for media professionals looking to stay informed and ahead of the curve in the industry. These include Charisma vs Beauty on Screen, DP World’s Journey through Short-Term Relief & Long-Term Sustainability; Talk Show: An Ideal World, and Ethical Practices in National Media, among others.



Media Pioneers

During the press conference held today, Her Excellency Nehal Badri, Secretary General of the Dubai Media Council, revealed that the Arab Media Forum will host ‘Media Pioneers’, an event that brings together pioneers in Dubai's media industry to share insights drawn from their extensive experience. Featuring seven sessions, held over three days, the event is aimed at motivating a new generation of media professionals.



Proudly from Dubai

Shaima Al Suwaidi, Director of Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office, and a member of the Organising Committee of the Arab Media Forum, said that members of Brand Dubai’s ‘Proudly from Dubai’ network will display their high-quality products and concepts at the forum. Through the event, Brand Dubai seeks to share success stories of exciting and innovative businesses that were born and initiated in Dubai and showcase the innovation and creativity shaping the emirate’s business and entrepreneurial culture.



Brand Dubai will also be organising a series of activations that will highlight various innovative AI-driven media applications.



Recognising excellence

The prestigious Arab Media Award, to be held on 28 May, will honour outstanding achievements in regional broadcast, digital and print media. The Arab Social Media Influencers Summit Award ceremony, to be held on 29 May, will recognise the contributions of digital influencers.



Masterclasses

The Arab Youth Media Forum will feature 10 masterclasses held in collaboration with leading global digital platforms. Offering young media professionals a valuable opportunity to hone their professional skills, the masterclasses seek to impart the expertise and knowledge that emerging professionals need to thrive in a rapidly evolving digital landscape. The masterclasses will be delivered by leading global media companies including Meta, TikTok, X, YouTube, LinkedIn, SnapChat, Dolby and VFX Mojo.



Celebrating literary excellence

The 22nd Arab Media Forum will celebrate a selection of renowned Arab authors and their major literary works. Book signing sessions will enable authors to engage with attendees and showcase their literary contributions. The sessions reflect the forum’s commitment to support the development of the Arab creative and literary world.









