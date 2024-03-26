Under the leadership of Ahmed bin Mohammed, the Dubai Media Council discusses a plan to develop media policies that confirm the emirate's media leadership regionally and globally

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, affirmed that the rapid development of the media sector in Dubai and globally requires moving at the same pace in developing organizational structures, policies, legislation, and necessary regulations to support and enable the media sector in the emirate to move freely and responsibly within precise and well-considered professional frameworks that adhere to the best global practices, ensuring supportive and enabling environments for various media outlets to operate professionally, consolidating the high ethical values and principles of media.

This came during His Highness's chairing of a meeting of the Dubai Media Council, held at the council's headquarters, in the presence of Her Excellency Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council, Her Excellency Nahal Badri, Secretary-General of the Council, and council members.

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum emphasized the importance of doubling efforts to complete comprehensive visions for the required media policies in the Emirate of Dubai during the upcoming phase, assisting in quickly adapting to the rapid technological advancements and the opportunities and challenges they bring to the media sector globally.

He stated, "Flexibility in legislation is one of Dubai's most important features and has been one of the elements that made it a global business hub and a primary attraction for investments from around the world... We are working on preparing policies and regulatory frameworks that keep pace with global developments in the media field and affirm Dubai's leadership regionally and globally."

His Highness directed the implementation of the items of the media policy development plan in Dubai as soon as possible through the three axes included in the plan, which encompass policies related to media professions, those concerning vital and new media sectors, in addition to policies related to investment, emphasizing that efforts to enhance the capabilities of the media economy are not complete without a comprehensive set of policies ensuring a supportive and encouraging environment for investment, especially in investing in talent development or enhancing technological and technical capabilities.

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum also briefed on the developments of the "Ramadan in Dubai" campaign, which he instructed to launch at the beginning of the holy month, and entrusted "Brand Dubai," the creative arm of the Dubai Government Media Office, to supervise it. He also reviewed the achievements of the "Ramadan in Dubai" campaign, which contributed to highlighting the celebratory scene of the city throughout the days of the blessed month of Ramadan, reflecting the highest levels of coordination between government departments, authorities, institutions, and the private sector, confirming the uniqueness of celebrating this grand occasion in the holy month, in which Dubai adorns itself with many celebratory aspects, highlighting Dubai's leading position as the best city in the world to live, visit, and work in various occasions.

He praised the efforts made by all participating entities within the campaign and their initiatives, events, and activities inspired by the spirit of the holy month, aiming to present Dubai in its best form, reflecting the authentic Emirati traditions and customs in celebrating this occasion.

Multi-faceted development

Her Excellency Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council, affirmed during the meeting that the work is progressing according to the directives of His Highness the Council Chairman with the aim of bringing about a qualitative leap in Dubai's media through focusing on several axes, whether in terms of sector governance and policy development or concerning the human resources by providing them with the necessary elements of success, attracting promising national talents, honing their skills to become partners in the development process, as well as on the level of technological preparations, seeking to acquire the best and latest globally in the media work field, in order to enable the media sector in Dubai to reach the highest levels of competitiveness and content excellence.

She stated that the work is progressing according to the directives of His Highness the Council Chairman and within the framework of the adopted plan and in collaboration with all strategic partners to come up with the best formula to confirm the competitiveness of Dubai's media according to the highest global standards, in line with the city's status as a global capital for business, innovation, and creativity. Its ambition is to be the best in the world to live, work, and visit, as the media plays a crucial role as a mirror reflecting to the world the bustling activity happening in Dubai, with an unwavering goal of reaching top positions in various fields.

Governance and enhancing competitiveness

On her part, Her Excellency Nahal Badri, Secretary-General of the Dubai Media Council, explained that the Council believes in the role of strong governance and integrated policies as a fundamental factor in enhancing trust, improving performance, and increasing competitiveness in the media sector. The Council seeks to create a robust framework of flexible policies compatible with the requirements of the sector in the current era, characterized by modern technologies and the need for regulatory frameworks that consider their nature and rapid transformation, ensuring the promotion of transparency and accountability, increasing the sector's attractiveness for investments, in addition to improving risk management, internal control, talent attraction, retention, and contributing to sustainable growth.

The meeting was attended by council members: Hala Youssef Badri, Malik Sultan Al Malik, Abdullah Humaid Balhoul, Younis Abdul Aziz Al Nasser, Amal Ahmed bin Shabib, Mohamed Sulaiman Al Mulla, and Dr. Abdullah Mohammed Al Karam.

