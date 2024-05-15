Under the Patronage of the President... Al Ain Hosts 'Husan Al Ittihad 10

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, may God protect him... Al Ain city is hosting the tenth edition of the military exhibition 'Husan Al Ittihad 10.

The announcement came during the preparatory meeting chaired by Major General Ali Saif Al Kaabi, Commander of the Presidential Guard, and a number of officers from the Ministry of Defense and officials from government departments in Abu Dhabi. The meeting emphasized the importance of the military exhibition in showcasing the high capabilities and professionalism of the Armed Forces members and the national entities participating in dealing with various events.

The attendees discussed the preparatory measures for this joint military exhibition organized by the Ministry of Defense in cooperation with government entities, in addition to discussing the action plan and general preparations for organizing the exhibition, including the distribution of tasks and roles of each party to ensure the success and organization of this event.

The attendees received a comprehensive explanation from members of the organizing committee, led by Colonel Ibrahim Al Saadi, head of the organizing committee for the military exhibition 'Husan Al Ittihad 10', regarding the program, segments to be presented, tasks of relevant entities, and their action plans and preparations for this significant event, which contributes to showcasing the high combat capabilities and readiness of our Armed Forces and their personnel in various units and formations.

All government entities in the emirate affirmed that they are deploying all available resources to ensure the distinguished hosting of this event in its tenth edition and the success of its activities.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.