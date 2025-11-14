Underwater Cleanup Efforts Sets Record for Participating Divers

Under the patronage of Sheikh Zayed bin Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, and under the supervision of Sustainable Future Initiative with the participation of the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an, the first Guinness World Record was achieved through the 'Beneath the Blue – Underwater Cleanup' initative, with 307 divers taking part in the largest seabed clean-up carried out across two sites, Al Taweelah and Al Zahiyah in the emirate of Abu Dhabi.

This achievement marks a significant milestone in supporting national efforts to protect the marine environment and reflects the commitment of the participating entities to strengthening a culture of sustainability and enhancing the role of the community in safeguarding natural resources.

The organising entities extended their sincere thanks and appreciation to all volunteers and participants whose efforts contributed to achieving this global milestone and making it a source of pride.