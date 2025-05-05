Unification of Armed Forces most vital cornerstone of Union: Mohammed bin Rashid

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, affirmed that the 49th anniversary of the unification of the UAE Armed Forces invites all, especially younger generations who did not witness the early years of the Union, to reflect on the significance of this occasion and draw lessons from its profound legacy. He described it as a pivotal chapter in the UAE’s nation-building journey and a shining page in its national history.

In a statement on the 49th anniversary of the unification of the UAE Armed Forces, H.H. Sheikh Mohammed said that when Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and his fellow Rulers convened on 6th May 1976 and issued the decree to unify the UAE’s Armed Forces, they completed the most vital pillar of the Union, laying the foundation for a protective shield for the nation to uphold its security and stability.

The following is the full text of his statement:

"Dear sons and daughters of our nation, brave officers and soldiers of our Armed Forces, Peace and blessings be upon you.

I greet you on this glorious national day, which marks the 49th anniversary of the decree unifying the UAE Armed Forces. Today, we are grateful for the countless blessings bestowed upon our homeland and for the success of our leadership and people in building our radiant Emirati model, known for its achievements and humanitarian contributions.

Today, we recall the wisdom, sincerity and foresight of our Founding Fathers—our nation's symbol and the pioneer of our Union, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and his companion Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, alongside their fellow Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates.

While every Emirati today is proud of the professionalism and capabilities of our Armed Forces, the anniversary of their unification calls upon us all—especially younger generations unfamiliar with the era of formation—to ponder its significance. It is a vital turning point in the UAE’s development and a luminous chapter in its historical narrative.

On 6th May 1976, when Sheikh Zayed and his fellow Rulers issued the decree to unify the UAE Armed Forces, they laid the final cornerstone of the Union and built a shield to protect the homeland, ensuring peace and stability throughout the nation.

At that time, just five years after the Union’s formation, we were still establishing an unprecedented federal state in the region and the Arab world. As we forged a unified Emirati identity that brought together the local identities and rose above them, the decision to unify the Armed Forces affirmed our resolve to ensure the success of the Union and to protect its sovereignty and independence.

We faced numerous challenges when implementing the unification, including a severe shortage of national human resources necessary to fill government and military posts, as well as limited troop numbers, disjointed military systems, and varying armament sources.

But the wisdom and determination of the Founding Fathers, who never knew impossibility, enabled us to overcome all challenges. The unification decision marked the beginning of one of the most efficient and exemplary processes of building a national army, both in terms of armament and organisation, and in the development of national military human capital.

Over 49 years of tireless work, planning, training and the accumulation of experience and advanced knowledge, our Armed Forces have mastered cutting-edge technologies and modern military systems.

Not only that, but we have bolstered our Armed Forces and comprehensive development with entry into the field of defence industries, recognising their importance in building national strength. Throughout history, such industries have been a driver of progress and innovation.

We have achieved outstanding success in defence manufacturing, meeting a significant portion of our Armed Forces’ needs and attaining self-sufficiency in several types of weaponry. Our defence industry has also contributed to diversifying the economy and cultivating national scientific talent, enriching the country’s capabilities in space, nuclear energy, clean energy, artificial intelligence, and government administration.

Dear sons and daughters of the UAE, on this blessed occasion, I salute all members of our Armed Forces, security services, and young men in national and reserve service. We are proud of their loyalty, commitment, and willingness to serve their country, even unto martyrdom.

I also take this occasion to renew our gratitude and appreciation for my brother, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces. For nearly 45 years, he has carried our Armed Forces in both heart and mind. The outstanding level our Armed Forces have reached is a product of his vision, planning, and tireless field oversight of implementation, training, and development.

His initiatives for our fallen heroes—such as the establishment of Wahat Al Karama, the Martyrs’ Monument and the Office of Martyrs Families Affairs—stand as a testament to the unique bond and mutual love between leadership and people. These initiatives ensure that our nation honours its martyrs’ sacrifices, keeps their memory alive, and upholds them as role models of courage and dedication for future generations.

I pray to Almighty Allah to bless the efforts of our President and his fellow Supreme Council Members, the Rulers of the Emirates. May Allah safeguard our country, maintain our security and prosperity, and grant us the strength to continue elevating our beloved nation."

