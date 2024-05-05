Unification of Armed Forces strengthened Union's foundations and safeguarded its security: Mansour bin Zayed

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, affirmed that the unification of the armed forces has contributed to consolidating the pillars of the union and preserving its security, sovereignty, and achievements.

He emphasised that the decision to unify the armed forces was a strategic choice during a pivotal stage to complete the building of the institutions of the country and advance its progress.

In a speech on the occasion of the 48th anniversary of the Unification of the Armed Forces, which falls on the 6th of May, His Highness stated that UAE armed forces are a strong supporter of the state's renaissance and development by providing a safe and stable environment conducive to development and progress.

He also highlighted their role in keeping pace with the country's development at various levels, recalling with reverence the efforts of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and his founding brothers and their wisdom and awareness of the requirements of building a state of significance and status. It is based on unified national strength at a high level of efficiency and readiness necessary to fulfill its role in consolidating the foundations of this country and protecting its security and stability.

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan stated that UAE Armed Forces have contributed over decades and continue to enhance security, stability, and peace, embodying the authentic approach of the country in cooperation and solidarity. In this context, he pointed out the qualitative humanitarian efforts exerted by the UAE Armed Forces in many regions of the world, responding to humanitarian situations where their name has always been associated with values ​​of goodness, generosity, support for truth, and aiding the needy and afflicted without discrimination.

His Highness extended thanks and appreciation to the first generation of members of the UAE armed forces. He prayed for the mercy and forgiveness of Allah Almighty for those who have passed away, as well as for the souls of the country's heroic martyrs who gave their lives for the nation. They remained loyal to its values and defended its security and stability, helping it to stand proud and esteemed.

At the end of his speech, His Highness wished good luck for members of the UAE Armed Forces to protect the country and preserve its security and safety.

