Unlocking Family Sponsorship: Your Comprehensive Guide to Visa Requirements in the UAE

Both employers, and employees with valid UAE residence visas can sponsor residence visas for their families. Unlike before, employees can sponsor their families regardless of their job titles if they earn a minimum salary of AED 4,000 or AED 3,000 plus accommodation. Clearing medical fitness examination applies to all those who have completed the age of 18.

The requirements for sponsoring a visa for family members in the UAE include specific conditions concerning the sponsor's salary and accommodation, medical fitness of the family members, and the necessary documentation. Here’s a summary of those requirements:

For the Sponsor:

• The sponsor must have a valid UAE residence visa.

• They must have a minimum salary of AED 4,000 or AED 3,000 plus accommodation.

Medical Fitness:

• Family members above 18 years old need to undergo and pass medical fitness tests at approved health centers in the UAE.

Additional Notes:

• A mother can sponsor her children in special cases approved by the ICP.

• A resident sponsor has 60 days to apply for his dependents' residence visa after they enter the UAE under an entry permit.

• The residence visa for parents is granted on a yearly basis, regardless of the sponsor's visa duration.

• The medical fitness test also applies to individuals detected with dormant or inactive pulmonary tuberculosis.

For Sponsoring Wife and Children:

Documentation:

• Application form - either online or through a registered typing office.

• Passport copies of the wife and children.

• Photos of the wife and children.

• Medical clearance certificate for those over 18.

• Copy of the sponsor's employment contract or company contract.

• Sponsor's salary certificate indicating monthly earnings.

• Attested marriage certificate.

• Registered tenancy contract.

For Sponsoring Parents:

• Sponsor both parents together with a deposit as a guarantee.

• Provide proof of being the sole support for the parents and justification in case only one parent is to be sponsored.

• Minimum salary requirement as stipulated by respective immigration departments.

• Obtain a medical insurance policy for parents.

For Sponsoring Stepchildren:

• A deposit for each stepchild and a written no-objection certificate from the biological parent.

• Renewal of visas is required annually.

For Cancellation:

• The sponsor must cancel the visas of dependents if their own visa is cancelled.

• Dependents have a 6-month grace period to obtain a new residence permit.

Please note that conditions may change over time, and it is advisable to check with the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICP) or the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) for the latest updates and additional information.

