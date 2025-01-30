Unstable Weather Conditions Expected Across the UAE This Weekend

- City Fajr Shuruq Duhr Asr Magrib Isha
- Dubai 05:43 06:59 12:35 15:41 18:05 19:21
The UAE National Metrology Centre has issued a detailed weather forecast for the period from Thursday, January 30, to Monday, February 3, 2025, highlighting fluctuating conditions, chances of rainfall, and strong winds in some areas.
The day will begin with humid conditions in some internal and coastal areas, with a possibility of fog or mist formation. The skies will be partly cloudy to cloudy, especially over Northern and Eastern regions, with light rainfall expected by night.
Humidity will persist in the morning, followed by partly cloudy to cloudy skies with a chance of rainfall. A drop in temperature is expected.
The morning may witness mist formation in some areas. Skies will be partly cloudy, with light rainfall possible in Northern and Eastern areas.
Unstable conditions will persist, with rain of varying intensity expected over Northern, Eastern, and coastal areas. There is also a probability of freezing water over mountain regions in the morning.
The weather will stabilize slightly, with low clouds over coastal and internal areas.
Residents are advised to stay updated on weather alerts and take necessary precautions, especially in areas prone to fog, rainfall, and strong winds.
Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.