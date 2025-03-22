Unstable Weather Conditions Expected Across UAE from Sunday to Thursday

The UAE is set to experience fluctuating weather conditions from Sunday, March 23, to Thursday, March 27, 2025, according to the National Meteorology Centre.

Sunday, March 23:

Partly to mostly cloudy weather is expected, particularly over western areas and islands, with a probability of light rainfall. Temperatures will decrease westward. Winds will be light to moderate southeasterly to northeasterly, becoming moderate to fresh northwesterly by afternoon, with speeds ranging from 10 to 25 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h, causing blowing dust westward. The sea will be slight to moderate, becoming gradually rough westward in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.

Monday, March 24:

Humid conditions are expected in the morning with a chance of fog or mist over some internal areas. During the day, the weather will be partly to mostly cloudy and dusty at times, with light rainfall likely over western regions and islands. A significant drop in temperatures is forecast. Winds will be northwesterly, light to moderate, becoming fresh to strong at times, especially over the sea, with speeds between 15 and 30 km/h, reaching 50 km/h. The sea will be rough to very rough in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate, becoming rough by night in the Oman Sea.

Tuesday, March 25:

The weather will be fair in general, with partly cloudy and dusty conditions at times during the daytime. Northwesterly winds will be moderate to fresh, becoming strong at times over the sea, with speeds of 15 to 30 km/h, reaching 50 km/h. The sea will be very rough to rough in the Arabian Gulf and rough in the Oman Sea.

Wednesday, March 26:

Morning humidity is expected over some internal areas, with a chance of mist formation. The weather will be fair to partly cloudy. Winds will be northwesterly, light to moderate, becoming fresh at times over the sea, with speeds of 10 to 20 km/h, reaching 40 km/h. The sea will be rough to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.

Thursday, March 27:

Fog and mist are expected over some internal and coastal areas. The weather will be fair in general, with clouds appearing eastward during the daytime and a slight increase in temperatures. Winds will be northwesterly to northeasterly, light to moderate, and fresh at times, with speeds of 10 to 25 km/h, reaching 35 km/h. The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.

