Unstable Weather Expected in the UAE Next Week: Clouds, Rain, and Temperature Drops

The UAE National Metrology Centre has issued a weather forecast for the period from Monday, March 10, to Friday, March 14, 2025, predicting fluctuating conditions, including cloudy skies, occasional rainfall, blowing dust, and a noticeable drop in temperatures towards the end of the week.

Monday, March 10

The day will be partly cloudy to cloudy, with dusty conditions at times and a chance of light rainfall over some coastal and northern areas. Winds will be light to moderate from the northeast and northwest, occasionally freshening and reducing horizontal visibility. Wind speeds will range from 10 to 30 km/h, reaching 40 km/h. The Arabian Gulf is expected to be moderate to rough at times, while the Oman Sea will remain slight to moderate.

Tuesday, March 11

A mix of fair to partly cloudy skies is expected, with increased cloud cover at times and light to moderate rainfall in intervals over coastal and western areas. Northeasterly winds will be light to moderate, occasionally freshening and causing blowing dust. Wind speeds will range from 10 to 25 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h. The sea will be moderate to slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.

Wednesday, March 12

Skies will be partly cloudy to cloudy, with chances of light to moderate rainfall over different areas, particularly in coastal and northern regions. Winds will remain light to moderate from the northwest, occasionally freshening and stirring up dust. Wind speeds will be between 10 and 25 km/h, reaching 40 km/h. The Arabian Gulf will be moderate to rough at times, while the Oman Sea will remain moderate to slight.

Thursday, March 13

The trend of partly cloudy to cloudy conditions continues, with light rainfall expected in some areas during the daytime. A gradual temperature drop is anticipated. Northwesterly winds will be light to moderate, occasionally freshening and causing blowing dust. Wind speeds will range from 10 to 25 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h. The sea will be moderate to rough at times in the Arabian Gulf and moderate in the Oman Sea.

Friday, March 14

Fair to partly cloudy conditions will prevail, with another decline in temperature. Winds will be light to moderate from the northwest, freshening at times, with speeds between 10 and 25 km/h, reaching 35 km/h. The Arabian Gulf will be moderate to slight, while the Oman Sea will remain slight.

