Unstable weather to gradually intensify from Monday afternoon until Wednesday morning: NCM

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has issued a weather advisory detailing at-intervals-fluctuations in weather patterns across the country over the coming days.

From Sunday until Monday morning, a surface low pressure system is expected to linger to the south, mitigating instability somewhat. However, intermittent rainfall is anticipated, particularly in coastal and southern regions.

As Monday progresses into Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning, both surface and upper air low pressures are forecasted to deepen, heightening instability nationwide. This surge in instability will be fuelled by increased humidity from the Arabian Sea. Widespread convective cloud formation is expected, leading to variable-intensity rainfall accompanied by lightning, thunder, and the potential for hail in localised areas. These conditions may result in flooding and strong winds, impacting horizontal visibility.

By Wednesday morning through to the evening, rainfall is projected to concentrate primarily in the northern and eastern regions before tapering off gradually into Wednesday night.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.