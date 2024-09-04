Violators Center in Dubai Turns into a Job Fair

At the Al Aweer Violators Adjustment Center, everyone, regardless of their appearance or beliefs, waits for their turn to complete their transactions. The process is conducted with humanity, as the law applies equally to all, balancing enforcement and method with a humane spirit rather than rigid texts. Senior officers oversee the procedures, but what stands out is the provision of job opportunities for some of those regularizing their status, potentially saving families who have been struggling due to violations of the residency laws.

Because the UAE is a land of humanity, making people its asset for development, it has committed through its laws to extend a helping hand to violators who wish to stay and regularize their status.

In the land of goodness, and in a unique global precedent, Dubai distinguishes itself by humanizing the law without pretense or aiming to meet global indicators through a unique initiative, possibly unparalleled. This initiative is being implemented at the Al Aweer Violators Adjustment Center, which has turned into a job fair, giving those wishing to stay in the country a chance to start a new life and achieve the stability they desire after a period of hardship that might have crushed their ambitions and dreams.

The scene at the Violators Adjustment Center looked different on its third day compared to the first, especially after Dubai's residency authority announced its humanitarian initiative in collaboration with private sector companies that offered thousands of jobs to those wishing to regularize their status and stay in the country. The bags that violators used to drag, mostly intending to leave the country without paying their accumulated fines, disappeared. Their worried and anxious faces turned into smiles they couldn't hide, as they awaited their interviews and the happy news of their employment at their final stop before leaving the country.

The scene became even more unusual and intriguing with the increasing number of applicants who could be described as "a different kind," carrying documents and files to get approval from Dubai's residency authority. However, this approval was not for adjusting their status or leaving the country but to grant them permission to offer job opportunities to residency violators and set up their platforms at the Al Aweer Violators Adjustment Center next to the companies present there, which conduct immediate job interviews daily for hundreds of violators.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.