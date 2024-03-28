Wasl marks Zayed Humanitarian Work Day with a series of Ramadan initiatives

Wasl, one of Dubai’s largest real estate development and management groups, is commemorating Zayed Humanitarian Work Day with a host of Ramadan initiatives aimed at fostering community spirit and charity work. Commemorated on the 19th day of the Holy Month of Ramadan each year, the occasion is aimed at encouraging UAE residents and businesses to align with the causes and values that the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan held dear and which continue to define his humanitarian legacy.

In celebration of the Holy Month and to mark Zayed Humanitarian Work Day, besides reinforcing its core values of generosity and compassion, Wasl is sharing more than 50,000 Iftar meals across Samari Mosque, Wasl Oasis, Wasl Village, and Wasl Green Park. Wasl has also distributed essential Ramadan supplies to needy families and continues to support the Tarahum Charity Foundation’s annual ‘Al Nas LLNas’ radio programme, which airs on Dubai FM daily during the Holy Month. The programme aims to support those in need of humanitarian assistance across the country.

Furthermore, to strengthen the spirit of celebration and bonding, Wasl is hosting a community Suhoor on 29 March at Wasl Village, where residents and visitors can enjoy seasonal food and coffee at live food stations while exchanging Ramadan greetings. Residents are encouraged to bring along their own culinary creations and share them with their neighbours.

Wasl has also launched a ‘Best Iftar Table’ Instagram competition, which runs through the Holy Month. Members of the community are encouraged to take pictures of their special Ramadan moments and share them with the hashtag Wasl Neighbors on Instagram along with #RamadanInDubai. The most creative entries will have the chance to win attractive gifts.

Wasl has embraced the festive spirit of Ramadan by adorning its communities, including Dar Wasl, Wasl51, Port Views, Wasl Green Park, Wasl Village, Wasl District, JGE master community, Gardenia Residence, The Nook, Park Gate Residences, and 1Residences, with themed lighting and decorations welcoming its members and visitors to share in the joy, spirit of giving, and kindness, all of which are hallmarks of Ramadan.

