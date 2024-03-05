Weather case in the UAE for the period From Thursday until Sunday 7 - 10 of March 2024

Status:

Moderate to strong

The country is affected by an extension of a surface low-pressure system from the southwest accompanied by humid southeasterly to northeasterly winds. There is also an upper air trough of low-pressure system accompanied by a humid air mass and a westerly stream with different amounts of clouds from the southwest and west.

Weather from Thursday night to Sunday:

Cloud amounts gradually increase from late Thursday night from the west and south, extending to scattered areas of the country on Friday. This will be interspersed with convective clouds with different intensity rainfall, which could be heavy at times with lightning and thunder, and hail in some areas. The peak of the situation will be on Saturday.

Cloud amounts and rainfall gradually decrease from Sunday evening, and the weather becomes partly cloudy to occasionally cloudy.

Winds:

Moderate to strong southeasterly to northeasterly winds, especially with clouds, could be dusty, leading to reduced horizontal visibility.

Sea:

Moderate to rough, especially with convective clouds in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.

