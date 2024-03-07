Weather condition summary from Thursday night until Monday in the UAE

Weather condition summary from Thursday night until Monday

From Thursday late night until Friday afternoon: Clouds increases gradually over Southern and Western areas with a probability of light to moderate rainfall.

From Friday evening and night until Saturday evening: (The Peak of weather condition) where clouds continue to increase over most areas of the country accompanied with convective clouds associated with heavy rain over scattered areas with lightening, thunder and hail, with strong winds.

Sunday: A chance of rainfall continues especially over Eastern and Northern areas and will be heavy to moderate, and the cloud amounts and rainfall will gradually decrease by Sunday evening.

Monday: A chance of fog formation by Monday morning & No rain during the day.

NCEMA, in collaboration with The Joint Assessment Team, is enhancing preparedness for the expected drop in temperatures and weather fluctuations.

NCEMA, Emphasis is placed on adhering to safety measures and preventing the dissemination of rumors.

