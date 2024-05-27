Weather Forecast for the UAE: May 27 - May 31, 2024

The UAE National Metrology Center has issued the weather forecast for the upcoming week. Residents should be prepared for varying conditions, including humid mornings, potential fog or mist, and occasional dusty winds. Here is a detailed day-by-day breakdown:

Monday, May 27

Humidity will be high in the morning with a chance of mist in coastal and internal areas. Overall, expect fair weather. Wind: Light to moderate Southeasterly winds shifting to Northwesterly, with occasional fresh gusts causing blowing dust. Wind speeds will be between 10 to 25 km/h, peaking at 40 km/h.

Light to moderate Southeasterly winds shifting to Northwesterly, with occasional fresh gusts causing blowing dust. Wind speeds will be between 10 to 25 km/h, peaking at 40 km/h. Sea: Slight to moderate, becoming rough at times, particularly in the west of the Arabian Gulf by afternoon. Conditions will remain slight in the Oman Sea.

Tuesday, May 28

Generally fair but dusty at times. A slight drop in temperatures is expected. Wind: Light to moderate Southwesterly to Northwesterly winds, occasionally fresh, causing blowing dust and sand in some internal areas. Wind speeds will range from 15 to 25 km/h, with gusts reaching up to 40 km/h.

Light to moderate Southwesterly to Northwesterly winds, occasionally fresh, causing blowing dust and sand in some internal areas. Wind speeds will range from 15 to 25 km/h, with gusts reaching up to 40 km/h. Sea: Rough conditions are anticipated in the Arabian Gulf, while the Oman Sea will remain slight.

Wednesday, May 29

Humidity will be high in the morning, with a possibility of fog or mist in coastal and internal areas. The day will be fair overall. Wind: Light to moderate Southwesterly to Northwesterly winds, with occasional fresh gusts. Wind speeds will be between 15 to 25 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h.

Light to moderate Southwesterly to Northwesterly winds, with occasional fresh gusts. Wind speeds will be between 15 to 25 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h. Sea: Rough conditions are expected in the morning, becoming moderate to slight later in the Arabian Gulf, and slight in the Oman Sea.

Thursday, May 30

Humidity will be high in the morning with chances of fog or mist in coastal and internal areas. The weather will be fair overall. Wind: Light to moderate Southwesterly to Northwesterly winds, with speeds ranging from 15 to 25 km/h, reaching up to 30 km/h.

Light to moderate Southwesterly to Northwesterly winds, with speeds ranging from 15 to 25 km/h, reaching up to 30 km/h. Sea: Conditions will be slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.

Friday, May 31

Humidity will be high in the morning with chances of fog or mist in coastal and internal areas. Expect fair weather throughout the day with rising temperatures. Wind: Light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, with speeds between 10 to 20 km/h, peaking at 30 km/h.

Light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, with speeds between 10 to 20 km/h, peaking at 30 km/h. Sea: Slight conditions are expected in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.

Stay updated with the UAE National Metrology Center for the latest weather information and advisories.