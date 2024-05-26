Weather Forecast for the UAE Tomorrow: Clear Monday

- City Fajr Shuruq Duhr Asr Magrib Isha
- Dubai 04:02 05:27 12:19 15:41 19:05 20:30
In its daily weather report, the center mentioned that winds will be light to moderate, occasionally becoming active, raising dust and sand, especially in the western regions. Winds will be from the southeast to northwest at speeds of 10 to 25 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h. The sea conditions in the Arabian Gulf will be light to moderate, with occasional disturbances in the afternoon. The first high tide will occur at 17:15, the second at 02:46, the first low tide at 10:03, and the second at 20:16. In the Sea of Oman, the sea will be light, with the first high tide at 12:45 and the first low tide at 06:34.
Below is a statement of the expected maximum and minimum temperatures and humidity levels for tomorrow:
|City
|Max Temperature (°C)
|Min Temperature (°C)
|Max Humidity (%)
|Min Humidity (%)
|Abu Dhabi
|41
|27
|80
|25
|Dubai
|42
|25
|85
|20
|Sharjah
|43
|28
|80
|20
|Ajman
|39
|29
|80
|25
|Umm Al Quwain
|41
|25
|85
|30
|Ras Al Khaimah
|42
|24
|80
|20
|Fujairah
|39
|31
|70
|20
|Al Ain
|47
|28
|60
|10
|Liwa
|46
|25
|70
|15
|Al Ruwais
|39
|25
|80
|25
|Al Sila
|38
|24
|75
|20
|Dalma
|41
|29
|80
|25
|Greater / Lesser Tunb
|40
|28
|85
|25
|Abu Musa
|40
|28
|85
|20
