10.20 PM Sunday, 26 May 2024
  • City Fajr Shuruq Duhr Asr Magrib Isha
  • Dubai 04:02 05:27 12:19 15:41 19:05 20:30
26 May 2024
Advanced
Home

Weather Forecast for the UAE Tomorrow: Clear Monday

Published

The National Center of Meteorology has forecast that the weather tomorrow will be generally clear, with occasional partly cloudy skies. It will be humid at night and Tuesday morning over some coastal and inland areas.

In its daily weather report, the center mentioned that winds will be light to moderate, occasionally becoming active, raising dust and sand, especially in the western regions. Winds will be from the southeast to northwest at speeds of 10 to 25 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h. The sea conditions in the Arabian Gulf will be light to moderate, with occasional disturbances in the afternoon. The first high tide will occur at 17:15, the second at 02:46, the first low tide at 10:03, and the second at 20:16. In the Sea of Oman, the sea will be light, with the first high tide at 12:45 and the first low tide at 06:34.

Below is a statement of the expected maximum and minimum temperatures and humidity levels for tomorrow:

City Max Temperature (°C) Min Temperature (°C) Max Humidity (%) Min Humidity (%)
Abu Dhabi 41 27 80 25
Dubai 42 25 85 20
Sharjah 43 28 80 20
Ajman 39 29 80 25
Umm Al Quwain 41 25 85 30
Ras Al Khaimah 42 24 80 20
Fujairah 39 31 70 20
Al Ain 47 28 60 10
Liwa 46 25 70 15
Al Ruwais 39 25 80 25
Al Sila 38 24 75 20
Dalma 41 29 80 25
Greater / Lesser Tunb 40 28 85 25
Abu Musa 40 28 85 20
Copyright @ 2023. Dubai Media. All rights reserved.
The page was last updated on: 26 May 2024 22:11