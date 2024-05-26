Weather Forecast for the UAE Tomorrow: Clear Monday

The National Center of Meteorology has forecast that the weather tomorrow will be generally clear, with occasional partly cloudy skies. It will be humid at night and Tuesday morning over some coastal and inland areas.

In its daily weather report, the center mentioned that winds will be light to moderate, occasionally becoming active, raising dust and sand, especially in the western regions. Winds will be from the southeast to northwest at speeds of 10 to 25 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h. The sea conditions in the Arabian Gulf will be light to moderate, with occasional disturbances in the afternoon. The first high tide will occur at 17:15, the second at 02:46, the first low tide at 10:03, and the second at 20:16. In the Sea of Oman, the sea will be light, with the first high tide at 12:45 and the first low tide at 06:34.

Below is a statement of the expected maximum and minimum temperatures and humidity levels for tomorrow:

City Max Temperature (°C) Min Temperature (°C) Max Humidity (%) Min Humidity (%) Abu Dhabi 41 27 80 25 Dubai 42 25 85 20 Sharjah 43 28 80 20 Ajman 39 29 80 25 Umm Al Quwain 41 25 85 30 Ras Al Khaimah 42 24 80 20 Fujairah 39 31 70 20 Al Ain 47 28 60 10 Liwa 46 25 70 15 Al Ruwais 39 25 80 25 Al Sila 38 24 75 20 Dalma 41 29 80 25 Greater / Lesser Tunb 40 28 85 25 Abu Musa 40 28 85 20

