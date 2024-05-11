Weather Forecast for Tomorrow in the UAE

The National Center of Meteorology expects tomorrow's weather to be partly cloudy and dusty at times, especially in the east and north during the day with a further rise in temperatures. It will become humid at night and Monday morning in some coastal areas with the possibility of fog or light fog formation, and winds will be northwest to southeast / 20 to 30 km/h.

The center stated in its daily bulletin that the Arabian Gulf will have light waves, with the first tide occurring at 17:41 and the second at 02:56, with the first islands at 10:08 and the second at 20:44. Meanwhile, the Sea of Oman will also have light waves, with the first tide occurring at 13:12 and the second at 00:00, with the first islands at 06:59 and the second at 00:00.

Here are the expected maximum and minimum temperatures and humidity levels for tomorrow:

City / Maximum Temperature / Minimum Temperature / Maximum Humidity / Minimum Humidity

Abu Dhabi 37 24 85 30

Dubai 38 24 75 25

Sharjah 37 23 80 35

Ajman 36 23 80 35

Umm Al Quwain 36 21 75 30

Ras Al Khaimah 37 22 70 25

Fujairah 36 26 70 35

Al Ain 40 21 75 30

Liwa 41 20 80 35

Al Ruwais 37 24 80 30

Al Sila 39 23 80 25

Dalma 36 24 85 30

Tunb Al Kubra 36 22 80 30

Tunb Al Sughra 36 22 80 30

Abu Musa 36 22 85 25.

