Weather Forecast for UAE from Sunday, October 27 to Thursday, October 31, 2024

The UAE is set to experience a range of weather conditions this week, with temperatures gradually decreasing and the possibility of rain on Sunday, according to the UAE National Metrology Center. Here’s what residents can expect from Sunday, October 27, through Thursday, October 31, 2024.

Sunday, October 27:

The week begins with humid conditions in the morning over internal areas, followed by partly cloudy skies across the east and south, which could bring afternoon showers. Winds will blow from the northwest, ranging from light to strong over the sea, with gusts up to 50 km/h, potentially stirring up dust. Rough sea conditions are forecast in the Arabian Gulf, with moderate waves in the Oman Sea.

Monday, October 28:

Humidity is likely again in the morning over internal areas, with clouds forming in the north that may turn convective. Winds will remain northwesterly, reaching speeds of up to 50 km/h over the sea, with sand and dust expected in some regions. Rough seas will persist in the Arabian Gulf, while the Oman Sea stays moderate.

Tuesday, October 29:

Morning humidity will affect coastal and internal regions, with fair skies turning partly cloudy. Winds will be steady from the northwest, blowing dust over the sea at speeds up to 45 km/h. The Arabian Gulf will see very rough seas, while the Oman Sea will be relatively calm.

Wednesday, October 30:

A humid start to the day brings a chance of morning mist over internal areas, with fair to partly cloudy skies to follow. Light northwesterly winds will shift southeasterly by evening, reaching speeds of up to 40 km/h, primarily over the sea. The Arabian Gulf will experience moderate to rough conditions, while the Oman Sea remains slight.

Thursday, October 31:

Humidity will return along coastal and internal areas, with a chance of morning mist. Skies will stay fair to partly cloudy, with a rise in temperatures expected later in the day. Winds will shift southeasterly to northeasterly, freshening at times to speeds of up to 35 km/h. The sea will be slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.

