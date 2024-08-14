Weather Forecast in the UAE: August 14-18, 2024

The National Center of Meteorology in the UAE has released the weather forecast for the period from Wednesday, August 14 to Sunday, August 18, 2024. The forecast predicts generally fair weather with occasional clouds and varying wind speeds throughout the week. Here's a detailed outlook:

Wednesday, August 14

Fair in general and partly cloudy at times, especially cloudy over the East coast in the morning. Clouds will appear over some eastern and southern areas by the afternoon. Wind: Light to moderate southeasterly to northeasterly winds, freshening at times with speeds of 10 – 25 reaching up to 35 km/hr.

Light to moderate southeasterly to northeasterly winds, freshening at times with speeds of 10 – 25 reaching up to 35 km/hr. Sea: Slight in the Arabian Gulf and rough, becoming moderate to slight by the afternoon in the Oman Sea.

Thursday, August 15

Fair in general and partly cloudy at times, especially cloudy over the East coast in the morning. Clouds will appear over some eastern areas by the afternoon. Wind: Light to moderate southeasterly becoming northwesterly winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust, with speeds of 10 – 25 reaching up to 35 km/hr.

Light to moderate southeasterly becoming northwesterly winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust, with speeds of 10 – 25 reaching up to 35 km/hr. Sea: Slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in the Oman Sea.

Friday, August 16

Humid over the coasts with a probability of mist formation in the morning. Fair in general and partly cloudy at times with low clouds over the East coast. Wind: Light to moderate southeasterly becoming northwesterly winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust, with speeds of 10 – 25 reaching up to 35 km/hr.

Light to moderate southeasterly becoming northwesterly winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust, with speeds of 10 – 25 reaching up to 35 km/hr. Sea: Slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.

Saturday, August 17

Humid over some internal and coastal areas with a chance of fog or mist formation in the morning. Fair in general and partly cloudy at times with low clouds over the East coast. Wind: Light to moderate southeasterly to northeasterly winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust and sand, especially northward and eastward, with speeds of 15 – 30 reaching up to 40 km/hr.

Light to moderate southeasterly to northeasterly winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust and sand, especially northward and eastward, with speeds of 15 – 30 reaching up to 40 km/hr. Sea: Slight to moderate, becoming rough at times in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.

Sunday, August 18

Humid over some internal and coastal areas with a probability of mist formation in the morning. Fair in general and partly cloudy at times with clouds appearing eastward and southward. Wind: Light to moderate southeasterly to northeasterly winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust and sand, especially northward and eastward, with speeds of 15 – 30 reaching up to 40 km/hr.

Light to moderate southeasterly to northeasterly winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust and sand, especially northward and eastward, with speeds of 15 – 30 reaching up to 40 km/hr. Sea: Slight to moderate, becoming rough at times in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.

Advisory

Residents are advised to exercise caution while driving during early mornings due to the potential for reduced visibility caused by fog or mist.

