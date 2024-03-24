- City Fajr Shuruq Duhr Asr Magrib Isha
- Dubai 05:00 06:14 12:28 15:53 18:35 19:50
Weather forecast in The UAE from Monday 25 March until Friday 29 March 2024
WEATHER: Partly cloudy to cloudy with rainfall over scattered areas.
WIND: Light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly, becoming Northwesterly westward by night, and fresh to strong at times, causing blowing dust and sand, with a speed of 15 - 30, reaching 55 km/h.
SEA: Rough in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in Oman Sea.
Tuesday
WEATHER: Partly cloudy to cloudy with rainfall over scattered areas – significant decrease in temperatures.
WIND: Light to moderate Northwesterly winds, freshening and strong at times causing blowing dust and sand with a speed of 15 – 30 reaching 55 Km/hr.
SEA: Rough in the Arabian Gulf and moderate becoming rough by evening in Oman Sea.
Wednesday
WEATHER: Fair to partly cloudy and cloudy at times over some southern areas with a probability of rainfall by morning.
WIND: Light to moderate Northwesterly winds, freshening and strong at times causing blowing dust and sand with a speed of 15 – 30 reaching 45 Km/hr.
SEA: Rough in the Arabian Gulf and moderate to rough in Oman Sea.
Thursday
WEATHER: Fair to partly cloudy and dusty at times Eastward.
WIND: Light to moderate Northwesterly winds, freshening and strong at times causing blowing dust and sand with a speed of 15 – 30 reaching 45 Km/hr.
SEA: Rough in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.
Friday
WEATHER: Fair to partly cloudy and dusty at times with a gradual decrease in temperatures.
WIND: Light to moderate Northwesterly winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust with a speed of 15 – 30 reaching 40 Km/hr.
SEA: Rough in the Arabian Gulf and rough to moderate in Oman Sea.
