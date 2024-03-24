Weather forecast in The UAE from Monday 25 March until Friday 29 March 2024



WEATHER: Partly cloudy to cloudy with rainfall over scattered areas.

WIND: Light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly, becoming Northwesterly westward by night, and fresh to strong at times, causing blowing dust and sand, with a speed of 15 - 30, reaching 55 km/h.

SEA: Rough in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in Oman Sea.

Tuesday

WEATHER: Partly cloudy to cloudy with rainfall over scattered areas – significant decrease in temperatures.

WIND: Light to moderate Northwesterly winds, freshening and strong at times causing blowing dust and sand with a speed of 15 – 30 reaching 55 Km/hr.

SEA: Rough in the Arabian Gulf and moderate becoming rough by evening in Oman Sea.

Wednesday

WEATHER: Fair to partly cloudy and cloudy at times over some southern areas with a probability of rainfall by morning.

WIND: Light to moderate Northwesterly winds, freshening and strong at times causing blowing dust and sand with a speed of 15 – 30 reaching 45 Km/hr.

SEA: Rough in the Arabian Gulf and moderate to rough in Oman Sea.

Thursday

WEATHER: Fair to partly cloudy and dusty at times Eastward.

WIND: Light to moderate Northwesterly winds, freshening and strong at times causing blowing dust and sand with a speed of 15 – 30 reaching 45 Km/hr.

SEA: Rough in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

Friday

WEATHER: Fair to partly cloudy and dusty at times with a gradual decrease in temperatures.

WIND: Light to moderate Northwesterly winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust with a speed of 15 – 30 reaching 40 Km/hr.

SEA: Rough in the Arabian Gulf and rough to moderate in Oman Sea.

