Weather Situation over the UAE from Friday 22 March to Tuesday 26 March 2024

Weather Sitoution over the UAE from Friday 22 March to Tuesday 26 March 2024

The Situation: light to Moderate

The country is affected by a surface low-pressure system extending from the Southwest, associated with a humid Southeasterly wind accompanied by an upper air low pressure from the Northwest with a flow of different amounts of clouds from the west and southwest.

The weather for Friday and Saturday:

Partly cloudy to cloudy at times with a chance of light and moderate rainfall over scattered areas.

The weather from Sunday to Tuesday:

Due to the deepening of the upper-air trough, the amount of clouds increases over scattered areas accompanied by light to moderate rainfall over scattered areas, which will be heavy at times at intervals, with lightning and thunder at times, and a decrease in temperature. Cloud amounts will gradually decrease from Tuesday evening.

Wind:

Southeasterly to northeasterly, becoming northwesterly, moderate to fresh and strong at times especially with clouds causing blowing dust and sand reducing the horizontal visibility.

Sea: Light to moderate, becoming rough to very rough at times from Sunday in the Arabian Gulf and rough at times in the Oman sea, especially with convective clouds.

