Wednesday first day of Eid Al Fitr in UAE

The UAE's Moon-sighting Committee announced that Wednesday, the 10th of April 2024, will be the first day of Eid Al Fitr and that tomorrow, Tuesday, is the last day of Ramadan.

The committee responsible for sighting the Shawwal moon crescent for the year 1445 Hijri in the country has announced that tomorrow, "Tuesday," will be the completion of the blessed month of Ramadan, and the day after tomorrow, "Wednesday," will be the first day of Shawwal and the first day of Eid al-Fitr.

His Excellency Abdullah bin Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, Minister of Justice and Chairman of the Committee, said in a statement issued after the committee's meeting this evening at the Judiciary Department in Abu Dhabi, that the committee, after investigation and consideration of all legitimate proof methods and after contacting neighboring countries, did not confirm the sighting of the Shawwal moon crescent for this year tonight. Therefore, tomorrow, "Tuesday," corresponding to the ninth of April 2024, will be the completion of the blessed month of Ramadan 1445 Hijri, and the day after tomorrow, "Wednesday," corresponding to April 10, 2024, will be the first day of Shawwal.

On this occasion, His Excellency and the committee members extend their sincerest congratulations and greetings to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the State, "may God protect him," and his brother His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President of the State, the Prime Minister, and the Ruler of Dubai, "may God protect him," and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, and to their brothers, the Members of the Supreme Council of the Union, the Rulers of the Emirates, and to the Crown Princes, asking the Almighty to protect His Highness the President of the State and grant him good health and well-being to remain a source of pride for his country and the Arab and Islamic nations.

He also congratulated the people of the United Arab Emirates and all Muslims on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.