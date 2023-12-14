What do you know about the Usrati platform and its services that will soon include residents?

Usrati, which means ‘my family’ in English, is a proactive and fully integrated government services platform designed to assist UAE citizens in establishing and supporting their families. The development of the platform was based on a participatory design - there were 7 interactive workshops with the community and more than 40 interactions between agencies and 32 work teams.

The platform offers a wide range of government services to cover the various stages of family development and establishment. Stages include marriage, pregnancy, birth and child development and education. You do not need to submit any documents to apply for the service.

Services provided

The following services are offered through Usrati:

1. Marriage certificate – you can view and download your Marriage Certificate

2. Family book – you can apply for an electronic Family Book post your marriage

3. Marriage grant – you can apply for a Marriage Grant based on a certain eligibility criteria

4. Housing assistance – you can apply for a Housing Assistance based on a certain eligibility criteria

5. Pregnancy care – you can find useful resources on pregnancy and how to prepare for parenthood

6. Mabrouk Ma Yak – you can apply for all of your child's documents and get them delivered to your home

7. Paternity leave – you can apply for paternity leave on your child's birth

8. Maternity leave – you can apply for maternity leave on your child's birth

9. Child allowance – you can apply for child allowance on your child's birth

10. Child development survey – you can check whether your child is meeting the developmental milestones by answering this simple survey

11. Child education – you can book a seat for your newborn in government schools

12. Child care – you can check your child's vaccination history and vaccination plan.

