“Who Wants to Be a Millionaire” Now Available on STARZ ON with Dubai TV and the Awaan App

Dubai Media Incorporated (DMI) has signed a content exchange partnership with evision, the media and entertainment arm of global technology group e&. The collaboration aims to enhance communication channels, foster exchange of expertise between both parties across all media domains. This initiative reflects evision’s ongoing commitment to developing high-quality entertainment content for television and digital platforms, while supporting DMI’s aspirations to establish Dubai as a leading hub for content creation and a global destination for creativity and innovation.

As part of the agreement, evision will broadcast episodes of “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire” on its free ad-supported streaming platform, STARZ ON, while simultaneously airing them on Dubai TV and the Awaan app. This provides audiences across the region and beyond with the opportunity to enjoy one of the most popular programs in the local and regional Arab entertainment landscape. Renowned for its distinctive concept that blends culture with challenge, the program has become a staple for families, promoting friendly competitions and encouraging knowledge enrichment. This aligns with DMI’s commitment to delivering meaningful media content that combines entertainment with cultural value.

Commenting on this collaboration, Salem Belyouha, CEO of Media Content Sector at DMI, emphasized the organization’s dedication to strategic partnerships that elevate the quality of media content. He highlighted the importance of this agreement in expanding the reach of “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire” and maintaining its prominence as one of the most celebrated TV shows in the region. Belyouha expressed pride in the partnership with eVision, stating that it reflects the organization’s commitment to developing the media sector and adopting innovative approaches to foster new communication channels with audiences.

Olivier Bramly, Chief Executive Officer, evision, said: “This collaboration with DMI to launch ‘Who Wants to Be a Millionaire’, one of the most prestigious global TV shows, on STARZ ON marks a significant milestone in supporting our vision of leading the regional entertainment sector by providing our audience with an exceptional viewing experience and access to remarkable stories for free on STARZ ON.”

The show airs every Monday at 10:30 PM UAE time on Dubai TV and 11:30 PM on STARZ ON. It features 29 contestants from various Arab nationalities competing for a grand prize of AED 1 million. Hosted by acclaimed Syrian actor Kosai Khauli, known for his intelligence, charisma, and dynamic engagement with audiences, the program promises an exciting atmosphere filled with challenge and adventure. The show is anticipated to achieve remarkable success and high viewership on Dubai TV, the Awaan app, and STARZ ON.



