Winning Young Muezzins to Lead Ramadan Adhan Across Dubai Neighborhoods

The Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department (IACAD) in Dubai has announced the names of the twenty children who won the “Muezzin Al Freej Challenge” a community initiative aimed at instilling a love for the Adhan in young hearts and preparing them to perform this great Islamic ritual in neighborhood mosques during the holy month of Ramadan.

The challenge forms part of IACAD’s programs dedicated to nurturing children upon sound religious values and strengthening their connection to mosques from an early age. Through a practical experience that combines learning and application, the initiative seeks to revive the community presence of the Adhan through the voices of its young members, reflecting the bond between the family, the mosque, and the neighborhood.

The challenge witnessed wide participation from children, who underwent a simplified training program covering the fundamentals of the Adhan, correct pronunciation and articulation, and vocal performance improvement under the supervision of specialists. The winners will be distributed across several neighborhood mosques, giving them the opportunity to raise the Adhan during Ramadan, thereby enhancing their self-confidence and providing them with a meaningful spiritual experience.

His Excellency Ahmed Darwish Al Muhairi, Director General of IACAD, affirmed that the outcomes achieved through the “Neighborhood Muezzin Challenge” reflect the Department’s strategic direction in strengthening the connection to mosques through early investment in youth and reinforcing the role of religious rituals in children’s lives within an integrated spiritual experience.

He explained that the initiative went beyond the framework of competition to become a structured educational and developmental pathway that contributed to discovering and nurturing promising talents. It provided children with a practical opportunity to perform the Adhan by assigning them to neighborhood mosques during the holy month of Ramadan, embodying the Department’s vision of preparing a generation confident in its religious identity and capable of upholding values and rituals with awareness and responsibility.

According to the results of the challenge, the winners in order are:

Mohammed Yousif Mohammed Abbas, Khalifa Yousif Khalfan Al Madhani, Rashid Khalid Al Mar bin Hulwa Al Ketbi, Ahmed Mohammed Sharif Abdulghaffar Al Khouri, Hareb Mohammed Yousif Al Farsi, Abdulrahman Khalid Ismail Mohammed Musabbah, Hamdan Arif Al Shuhi, Rashid Saeed Khalfan Al Madhani, Saeed Khalid Obaid Khadem Mohammed, Hamdan Mohammed Hassan Bilal, Mohammed Khalid Al Falasi, Abdulaziz Mahboob Ali Mahboob Al Falasi, Hazza بدر Saeed Al Naqbi, Saud Abu Bakr Saad, Abdulrahman Mohammed Ali Al Hafeiti, Hamdan Fahad Mohammed Balshalat, Abdulmalik Mohammed Hassan Mirak, Abdullah Al Waleed Ahmed Abdullah Al Hajri, Saqr Omar Abdulwahid Al Hassam, and Mayed Bakheet Al Ghanem Al Muhairi.