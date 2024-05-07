Within 10 minutes, Ajman Police arrest suspect in murder and arson case

Ajman Police General Command has successfully apprehended a suspect who stabbed an Asian woman multiple times, resulting in her death, and inflicted severe injuries on three other Asian nationals in a shop in the industrial area of Ajman Emirate.

Detailing the incident, Major Saeed Ali Al Madhani, Deputy Director of Ajman Police Operations Department, stated that a report was received by the operations room regarding the murder of a woman and a fire at a commercial establishment in Ajman's industrial area. Immediately, first responder patrols, special task force personnel, national ambulance teams, and Civil Defense were dispatched to the scene. It was found that an individual identified as (M.S., Asian) had stabbed an Asian woman multiple times with a sharp weapon, resulting in her death. He also stabbed three individuals working in the shop, causing serious injuries, and set fire to the premises.

Ajman Police managed to apprehend the suspect within 10 minutes of receiving the report. The Civil Defense teams extinguished the fire, and the injured were transported to a hospital for necessary treatment.

Ajman Public Prosecution has initiated an investigation into the case, revealing that the suspect had an illicit relationship with the victim and had prior personal disputes with her. He confessed to his actions and has been detained pending further legal proceedings.

