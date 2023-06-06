Within 6 hours, Ajman Police managed to apprehend a suspect in a murder case

Ajman Police General Command succeeded in arresting an Asian national within just six hours of committing a murder of another person of the same nationality.

In detail, Major Ahmed Saeed Al-Nuaimi, Director of the Investigation and Criminal Investigation Department at Ajman Police, stated that a call was received by the operations room reporting a foul smell emanating from a room in one of the workers' accommodations in the industrial area.

Upon arrival at the scene and taking the necessary legal measures, the police officers opened the room and upon searching it, a dead body was discovered. The crime scene unit and the relevant authorities were called, and upon examination of the body, it was determined to belong to a person in his sixties of Asian nationality named (K.J.K.).

Through investigation and surveillance of the suspect named (A.K.K.), in his twenties and of Asian nationality, who was residing with the victim according to witness testimony, he was located and apprehended in the Al-Karama area in less than six hours. He had been moving around different parts of the emirate in an attempt to evade the security forces. During questioning, he confessed to committing the crime and explained that a fight had broken out between him and the victim, during which the perpetrator struck the victim with a wooden tool and then stabbed him with a knife until he died. This was due to a financial dispute and insulting the suspect's family. The Public Prosecution has initiated an investigation into the case.

The Director of the Investigation and Criminal Investigation Department at Ajman Police commended the experience and astuteness of the investigation officers for their swift actions in the search and investigation, which led to the apprehension of the perpetrator in record time. He urged the public not to hesitate in reporting anyone attempting to commit any crime or other violations punishable by law, emphasizing that Ajman Police will be vigilant and deal firmly with anyone contemplating jeopardizing the security and safety of citizens and residents."

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.