AI key driver of future strategies in Gulf countries: Raymond Khoury

Dr. Raymond Khoury, member of the Middle East Partner Group and the Global Technology & Innovation Management (TIM) practice at Arthur D Little, said that modern technology and artificial intelligence (AI) are key factors in shaping the future strategies of Gulf countries.

Speaking to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the first day of the World Governments Summit (WGS) in Dubai, Khoury explained that these fields are no longer just a priority for the private sector, but have also become central to government agendas. Governments in the region are increasingly focusing on technological advancements to drive sustainable development and address growing challenges.

He added that countries such as the UAE and Saudi Arabia are making significant investments in advanced technologies to ensure they remain adaptable to rapid global changes. These investments aim to maximise the benefits of technology in improving quality of life and enhancing public services.

Khoury stressed the importance of digital transformation in increasing government efficiency and making services more accessible to citizens. He noted that emerging technologies offer innovative solutions for improving government performance across various sectors, including healthcare, education, and transport.

He added that the growing adoption of AI in public service management reflects the vision of these nations to become more advanced and innovative in delivering efficient and high-quality public services.

Regarding the private sector’s involvement, Dr. Khoury emphasised that collaboration between governments and the private sector is essential for achieving strategic goals. The private sector plays a crucial role in providing cutting-edge technological solutions that help strengthen government capabilities, he added.

He pointed out that the UAE is a global leader in future foresight, citing several strategic initiatives designed to develop sustainable policies that align with global changes. Among these initiatives are future foresight workshops and strategic publications such as the "UAE Centennial 2071", which serves as a blueprint for the country's long-term vision.

Khoury noted that the UAE places particular emphasis on youth, especially those aged 15 to 20, recognising them as key drivers of future change. The country, he added, actively works to empower young people and equip them with the necessary tools to bring their ideas to life, enabling them to transform and modernise the public sector.

He further stressed that future foresight in the Gulf is not a short-term effort but a long-term investment. This approach relies on continuous strategic thinking and regular reviews of government policies. He noted that the UAE’s workshops ensure an ongoing evolution of government strategies to align with global changes. These foresight initiatives help governments adapt to future trends and the needs of upcoming generations, ensuring the continued success of national policies.

Khoury highlighted the importance of collaboration between governments and the private sector in implementing future visions. He asserted that the integration of AI and modern technology within government infrastructure is a crucial step toward developing sustainable infrastructure and driving long-term economic growth that meets the needs of the digital age.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.