Dubai Future Foundation, IBM join forces to make Dubai global AI hub

Dubai Future Foundation (DFF) and IBM today at the World Governments Summit (WGS) 2025 signed an memorandum of understanding (MOU) designed to help position Dubai as a global hub for artificial intelligence (AI).



The partnership aligns with the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33) objectives, which aims to double the size of Dubai's economy over the next decade and to consolidate its position among the top three global cities. It also supports the Dubai Universal Blueprint for Artificial Intelligence, which is designed to accelerate the adoption of AI applications, and transforming Dubai into a global hub for AI.

The MOU was signed in the presence of His Excellency Omar Sultan AlOlama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, Vice-Chair of the World Governments Summit and Deputy Managing Director of Dubai Future Foundation, Arvind Krishna, Chairman and CEO of IBM, Saad Toma, General Manager of IBM Middle East and Africa and His Excellency Khalfan Belhoul, CEO of DFF.



Commenting on this partnership, His Excellency Omar Sultan AlOlama said: "The UAE, through collaboration and supporting partnerships between the government and private sectors, aims to create an innovative model that cements its position as a leading global hub for the development, adoption, and application of artificial intelligence technologies. Purposeful partnerships play a fundamental role and are an integral part of the journey of growth and progress within an ecosystem that fosters innovation and development."



“IBM is pleased to partner with Dubai Future Foundation and play a key role in driving economic growth and technological development through this collaboration between the government and private sectors,” said Arvind Krishna, Chairman and CEO, IBM. “Together, we will position Dubai as a global leader in innovation and the responsible use of AI.”

The partnership will focus on developing sovereign cloud and AI innovation centre in Dubai to support development and market expansion. In addition, IBM confirmed its participation at the inaugural Dubai AI Week, which takes place from 21-25 April and gathers global AI experts, thought leaders and decision makers for a series of conferences, initiatives, and exhibitions. The corporation will host workshops, masterclasses, and expert sessions as part of its support for the conference. During Dubai AI Week, DFF and IBM will publish joint white papers.

"IBM is proud to collaborate with Dubai Future Foundation to advance AI innovation. Our combined expertise will help accelerate the development of AI technologies that can create real-world solutions, empower businesses, and nurture a future where technology enhances every aspect of life in Dubai and beyond," said Saad Toma, General Manager, IBM Middle East and Africa.



Under the collaboration, IBM will also conduct a series of Tech Talks at DFF, engage in startup mentorship, and provide AI tools and advisory services.

His Excellency Khalfan Juma Belhoul, CEO of Dubai Future Foundation, said: "Partnering with IBM, a global leader in technology, reflects Dubai Future Foundation’s commitment to driving national efforts towards the ambitious goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33). It affirms our dedication to accelerating the adoption of artificial intelligence across key sectors, inspired by the leadership’s vision to establish Dubai as the world’s most future-ready city.”



WGS 2025 takes place in Dubai from 11-13 February under the theme ‘Shaping Future Governments’. AI is a central point of discussion with thought leaders exploring how advanced technologies can transform government operations and enhance public services.

The 12th edition of WGS is the largest yet, drawing participation from over 30 heads of state and government, more than 80 international organisations, and 140 government delegations. Around 6,000 participants, including some of the world's leading experts, are engaging in discussions spread across six main themes.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.