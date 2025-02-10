Dubai Media to Broadcast Live Coverage of the World Government Summit

Delivering world-class coverage of the Summit to a global audience, showcasing impactful discussions on today’s most pressing global issues.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai Media has announced its comprehensive coverage of the 12th edition of the World Government Summit, held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. The summit, themed "Shaping Future Governments," will take place from February 11 to 13 and is set to be the largest in the summit’s history, with unprecedented global participation. This initiative aligns with the Dubai Media’s commitment to covering significant events in Dubai and highlighting the emirate’s cultural and humanitarian advancements.

The Summit will be covered through a series of live reports, special programs, and direct broadcasts across Dubai Media’s television channels, radio stations, and digital platforms. The aim is to shed light on the summit’s significance as the most influential global gathering, where world governments meet to discuss future scenarios, formulate transition strategies, and drive impactful transformations to ensure sustainable progress and prosperity.

A Commitment to High-Quality Coverage

Salem Belyouha, CEO of Media Content Sector at Dubai Media, emphasized the corporation’s dedication to delivering comprehensive coverage of the summit. He stated: "The World Government Summit is a premier annual event that brings together global leaders, decision-makers, intellectuals, and experts in development. It serves as an innovative platform for anticipating the future, sharing insights, and presenting proactive solutions to global challenges."

Belyouha further explained that Dubai Media has mobilized all its human and logistical resources to provide exceptional coverage, utilizing the latest digital broadcasting technologies. Notably, 4K technology has been integrated into newly upgraded outdoor broadcasting units, showcasing the corporation’s capabilities in producing innovative media content.

Comprehensive Media Coverage

Audiences will experience in-depth and diverse coverage of the summit through Dubai Media’s News Center, which will produce a wide range of content with contributions from an extensive network of journalists, including Mohammed AlKaabi, Mohammed Salem, and Mira AlMheiri. These reporters will deliver exclusive interviews and detailed analysis of key summit discussions. Six field correspondents will be deployed across various summit venues, ensuring real-time reporting of the major sessions and discussions. Coverage will be broadcast from dedicated studios and advanced outdoor broadcasting units, featuring 14 high-definition 4K cameras and cutting-edge broadcasting technology, managed by a highly skilled and experienced media production team.

The Dubia Media News Center will create customized content for UAE News bulletins and English-language news segments, ensuring a holistic and comprehensive media experience. As part of this plan, all Dubai Media outlets, including Dubai One will dedicate episodes of "DXB Today" to covering global sessions and hosting international speakers and guests.

The Digital Media Department of Dubai Media, through its Dubai Post and Digital Media teams, has developed a strategic digital coverage plan designed to maximize global engagement and impact. This plan leverages interactive storytelling and high-quality exclusive video content to effectively convey the summit’s key themes to a broad international audience.

As part of this initiative, the department will implement real-time social media reporting, delivering live insights on key topics and speakers, supported by dynamic short-form videos that capture pivotal moments, inspirational speeches, and high-level discussions led by royal dignitaries and global leaders.

Post-summit, the team will produce and publish comprehensive content documenting the key takeaways, outcomes, and newly launched initiatives, ensuring a lasting impact and showcasing the summit’s most significant moments.

About Dubai Media Corporation

Dubai Media Corporation is one of the largest media organizations in the UAE and the Middle East, operating across digital, television, radio, and print platforms. The corporation is committed to delivering innovative, high-quality content that reflects the region’s cultural and social values while aligning with Dubai’s strategic vision. Known for its pioneering media initiatives, Dubai Media provides a dynamic and engaging media experience, positioning itself as the leading choice in the Middle East.



