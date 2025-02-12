e& supports future of governments as Technology Partner at WGS 2025

e& Group CEO Hatem Dowidar underscored the urgency of bridging the digital divide. With 2.5 billion people in the world remaining disconnected, he emphasised that connectivity is a fundamental driver of progress, calling for collective action to accelerate global access.

His remarks came during a keynote address during the plenary session at the World Governments Summit 2025 (WGS), held in Dubai from 11th to 13th February. e&, as the global technology group and Technology Partner of the WGS 2025, is actively participating under the summit's theme, "Shaping Future Governments."

The company contributes to the dialogue on how technology can reshape government operations and citizen engagement, driving smarter, more connected governance.

Dowidar joined Vodafone CEO Margherita Della Valle and Rakuten CEO Hiroshi Mikitani in the panel discussion "Can We Innovate Our Way to a More Connected World?" He emphasised that what's good for business is also good for society—connecting people unlocks opportunities across fintech, cybersecurity, cloud computing, and beyond, driving both economic growth and societal benefits.

He highlighted the need for regulatory frameworks that foster innovation and collaboration, ensuring AI and connectivity work for everyone. Addressing the AI divide, Dowidar pointed out that while only 20 percent of the global population speaks English, 70 percent of the learning of AI today is based on English.

He also underscored the importance of sovereign AI, emphasising the need for secure cross-border data flows.

As key participants in the WGS 2025, e &'s leadership will engage in diverse sessions this week, sharing their expertise during critical dialogues on innovation, digital transformation, and inclusion.

Alongside Hatem Dowidar, senior executives from across e &'s portfolio will participate in fireside chats, panel discussions, roundtables, and moderator capacities.

Masood M. Sharif Mahmood, CEO of e& UAE, will join a fireside chat on "What Does the Great Digital Leap Need to Become a Reality?" highlighting the transformative journey in the digital age. Khalid Murshed, CEO of e& enterprise, will explore the intersection of AI and cybersecurity.

Khalifa AlShamsi, CEO of e& life and e& international, will moderate and engage in roundtable discussions, including one focused on "The Future of Investments," exploring the evolving landscape of investments in technology and governance.

Dena Almansoori, Group Chief AI and Data Officer, will discuss how AI can unlock its projected value, emphasising the crucial role of Chief AI Officers in driving this transformation. Ali Al Mansoori, Group Chief People Officer, will contribute insights on human-centric strategies in building future-ready organisations.

e& participation at this summit aims to galvanise a global effort that embraces digital transformation for the greater good, demonstrating that, as the evolving governance models are converging, collaboration is a fundamental strategy to tackle the world's most pressing interconnected challenges, from digital divides to economic volatility, and climate challenges.

Championing the role of technology, connectivity, and digital intelligence, e& leadership will bring actionable insight to highlight how AI, digital finance, intelligent infrastructure, and connectivity can shape governance models of tomorrow, drive economic resilience, and enable human-centric digital progress by embracing intelligent technologies for the greater good.

