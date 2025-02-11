Future of Mobility Forum explores leading experiences in reshaping aviation, automotive industries

As part of the World Governments Summit (WGS), the Future of Mobility Forum convened global leaders and experts to explore the cutting-edge advancements transforming the aviation and automotive industries. With a focus on sustainability and emerging technologies, the forum provided an in-depth look at how mobility is being reshaped for the future.

During his opening remarks, Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), emphasised the critical role of emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI) in shaping the future of transportation. He said governments around the world are moving toward emission-free transportation solutions. The European Union aims to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 90% by 2040, while also embracing autonomous mobility technologies to cut traffic accidents by 70%.

Studies indicate that integrating AI into transportation infrastructure can reduce traffic congestion by 30% and decrease travel time in major cities by 25% by 2035, noted Al Tayer.

“Thanks to the visionary leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, the emirate has been at the forefront of digital transformation and AI adoption,” said Al Tayer.

Dubai Autonomous Transportation Strategy was launched with aims to transform 25 percent of the total transportation in the emirate to autonomous mode by 2030.

The journey began with the launch of the 90-kilometer Dubai Metro, the world’s longest driverless metro system, in 2009. The metro network is set to expand further with the Blue Line, adding 30 kilometers.

Al Tayer also noted Dubai’s significant strides in aerial taxi services, with work underway on the first takeoff and landing stations near Dubai International Airport ahead of the launch in 2026.

Additionally, the city continues to expand its eco-friendly public transportation, serving nearly 2 million passengers daily. Smart traffic systems, which have been widely implemented, brought 60% improvement in incident detection, 30% faster response, and 20% shorter travel time.

Dubai aims to make taxis and limousines fully electric or hydrogen-powered by 2040, and by 2050, public buses will be completely emission-free.

“Our focus is on providing sustainable and flexible mobility options that enhance convenience, including the implementation of the 20-minute city concept, ensuring that 80 percent of essential services are accessible within a 20-minute commute,” said Al Tayer.

In a speech, Milojko Spajić, Prime Minister of Montenegro, highlighted the importance of global cooperation in fostering next-generation mobility solutions and ensuring that emerging technologies contribute to inclusive and sustainable economic growth.

The first panel discussion, “Reinventing the Wheel: The Automotive Industry’s Disruptive Era,” addressed the major shifts in the global automotive industry. Moderated by Anna Stewart of CNN, the session featured Shilpan Amin, President of General Motors International; and Lê Thị Thu Thuy, Vice Chairwoman of Vingroup & Executive Chairwoman of Vinfast Auto Ltd. Panelists explored how Chinese automakers are reshaping global competition with innovation and supply chain efficiency, the rapid adoption of autonomous and software-defined vehicles, and the growing influence of Big Tech in the automotive ecosystem. They debated the future of powertrains, the potential for fully autonomous driving, and the response of traditional automakers to these disruptions.

Another session, “The Future of Automotive Personalization,” examined how premium vehicle brands are leveraging technology to stand out in an evolving market. Led by moderator Tio Charbaghi, Co-founder and Partner at Fifth Delta, the session featured Faisal Sultan, Vice President and Managing Director of Lucid Motors, and Ferdinand Porsche, CEO of F.A.T. International. The panelists explored the growing demand for bespoke features, the intersection of high-end design and cutting-edge engineering, and ways that personalization will shape the future of electric vehicles.

The forum also discussed aviation innovation in “Beyond the Skies: Transforming Flights of Tomorrow.” Moderated by Anna Stewart of CNN, the panel featured Ghaith Al Ghaith, CEO of Flydubai, and Roberto Alvo, CEO of LATAM Airlines Group. The discussion centered on the role of AI in optimizing airline operations, the adoption of sustainable fuels, and the emergence of electric and hybrid aircraft. The session also explored how airlines are adapting to the evolving regulatory frameworks and how partnerships with manufacturers are driving industry-wide innovation.

Throughout the forum, industry leaders underscored the need for collaboration between governments, technology firms, and mobility providers to drive sustainable and inclusive innovation. As mobility continues to evolve, forums, as part of the WGS’s future-oriented agenda, play an active role in facilitating gatherings that enable industries and governments to shape policies, foster partnerships, and accelerate the adoption of next-generation technologies.

The Future of Mobility Forum concluded with a call to action for the industry to embrace transformation, invest in sustainability, and prioritize the consumer experience in an era of unprecedented change. With advancements in aviation and automotive industries unfolding rapidly, the conversations at the forum provided a vital blueprint for the future of global mobility.

