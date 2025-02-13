‘Future of the Economy’ forum discusses transformative trends shaping global economy growth

The Ministry of Economy organised the "Future of the Economy" forum, bringing together economic policymakers, experts, thought leaders and representatives of international economic organisations to discuss transformative and modern trends that are shaping the growth and sustainability of regional and global economies.

It also explored the evolving trade dynamics and ongoing developments in the global economy. The forum was held as part of the World Governments Summit (WGS) 2025, which is being held from 11th to 13th February under the theme "Shaping Future Governments".

The forum held three panel discussions on key topics, including the emergence of innovative industrial policies, the formation of new economic blocs and their role in supporting economic growth, and the opportunities for regional economic growth in 2025.

Additionally, it discussed the economic and geopolitical challenges that hinder regional and global economic growth, as well as promising opportunities in emerging markets.

Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy, said that organising the forum at this year's WGS demonstrates the UAE's commitment to fostering dialogue and knowledge exchange with experts, policymakers, and thought leaders. The purpose is to explore the latest trends shaping the global economy, making it more adaptable and sustainable.

In his speech at the forum, Al Marri added, "Today, we have gathered here to shape a more robust economic future by embracing international best practices. In addition to exploring economic events and trends, we aim to foster an environment conducive to cooperation and collective efforts in order to formulate fresh strategies that bolster the growth and sustainability of our economies. We are confident that the insights we exchange today will help us understand the future challenges better, preparing us to effectively navigate them."

He noted that thanks to the wise leadership's guidance, the UAE has successfully developed a unique approach to adapting to global economic changes and navigating regional and international geopolitical challenges.

The UAE has actively worked on the Emiratisation of technology and innovation in crucial economic sectors, while also introducing flexible economic policies to diversify its economy. As a result, non-oil sectors now account for more than 75 percent of our national GDP.

He continued, "Additionally, the UAE continues to attract global talent and has forged fruitful economic partnerships with leading markets regionally and globally, positioning itself as a leading global hub for business and investment. Today, it has become a home for startups and entrepreneurs."

The Minister of Economy highlighted the key role that sovereign wealth funds, particularly in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, play in financing regional and global development projects. These funds have significant potential to shape the investment landscape in emerging markets, especially since they align with sustainable and long-term goals.

The first session, titled "Rising of Innovative Industrial Policies", focused on the mechanisms for transitioning towards innovation-based policies, economic flexibility, and the balance between open markets and national priorities. The session also highlighted the role of industrial policies in accelerating the transition towards achieving net-zero carbon emissions, driving innovation and local production, and enhancing the efficiency and flexibility of vital supply chains.

Subsequently, the second panel discussion, titled "The Presence of Regional and Global Multiple Economic Blocs," explored the significance of major economic blocs in enhancing global trade growth and achieving shared economic benefits for countries. It shed light on enhancing economic integration, particularly in light of the shifts witnessed globally in recent years.

During the third session, titled "Growth Prospects for the Regional Economy in 2025," participants shared their insights on how governments are addressing inflation, energy transitions, climate change, and investment opportunities. They also discussed the governments' ability to adapt to the new global reality.

Besides, the participants reviewed the latest global trends in future technology and innovation, digital boundaries in finance and financial services, and the key role played by international financial institutions in bridging investment gaps and ensuring capital flows across different markets.

